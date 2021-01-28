Seven home games at Kroger Field highlight the University of Kentucky’s 2021 football schedule, including back-to-back weeks against heavyweights Florida and LSU to open the month of October.
The Wildcats kick off the season on Sept. 4 against the ULM Warhawks, the first of three consecutive home games to open the challenging slate. Missouri arrives in Lexington on Sept. 11 for the first conference game of the year before Chattanooga wraps up the homestand on Sept. 18.
On Sept. 25 the Cats hit the road for the first time, beginning a stretch of seven consecutive SEC affairs by traveling to South Carolina to face the Gamecocks and new head coach Shane Beamer. A week later, UK coach Mark Stoops and his squad return home, playing host to Florida (Oct. 2) and LSU (Oct. 9) before concluding the three-week gauntlet with a trip to Georgia on Oct. 16.
After a bye week on Oct. 23, the Cats head south to face Mississippi State in Starkville on Halloween weekend and Vanderbilt on Nov. 13, with border rival Tennessee sandwiched between those road games on Nov. 6 at Kroger Field.
UK closes out the regular season with a pair of non-conference games, welcoming New Mexico State to Kroger Field, the teams’ second all-time meeting in Lexington.
Kentucky’s annual tilt with Louisville, played every season from 1994-2019 before last year as a result of the SEC’s decision to forego non-conference games, is back on as UK’s regular-season finale on Nov. 27. The original contract called for UK to host the game in 2021 but it has since been amended to put Louisville as the host this season and continue the alternating pattern with UK as the host in 2022. The contract between the state’s two largest FBS programs in the last year was extended by three seasons, taking the series into the 2030 season.
The Wildcats will be looking for their third straight win over the Cardinals.
