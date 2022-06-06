John Calipari and the University of Kentucky basketball program figure nothing can cheer up and reboot the fan base like an August trip to the islands.
The Bahamas in particular, where the Wildcats have used previous trips as launching pads to memorable basketball seasons.
This upcoming season is one that could use a launching pad for UK’s basketball team.
A loss to 15th seed Saint Peter’s. Losing a young assistant coach to Duke, which was going on a 5-star signing tear at the time. The whole Shaedon Sharpe episode. Some talks with Mitch Barnhart.
There was just some general doubt from fans and observers about what Calipari was doing in parts of the last two seasons. This last season, where UK put together a fine record, 26-7 heading into the NCAA Tournament, it was the eighth loss that eclipsed a lot of that good work. That’s what you’re left with when a 15 seed pulls the upset over the No. 2 seed for just the 10th time ever and it happened on the first Thursday of the NCAA Tournament in Indianapolis.
At least UK managed a total turnaround from the COVID year of 2020-21 which saw nine wins.
Now, the moving on includes a basketball trip to the Bahamas.
The Wildcats will head to Baha Mar Resort in Nassau for a four-game, seven-day trip from Aug. 8-14. NCAA rules allow for a foreign tour by an intercollegiate team once every four academic years.
This marks the third time the Wildcats have gone to the Bahamas to serve as a tune-up for the regular season, and both previous times the Cats had huge seasons.
UK first traveled to the island prior to the 2014-15 season which ignited a magical run that ended with an undefeated regular season and a trip to the Final Four. Kentucky earned a 4-0 mark in the Bahamas in 2018, prior to going 30-7 and reaching the Elite Eight in 2019.
The trip to the Bahamas in 2014 was often viewed as a strong bonding start to what would be one of the most closely followed seasons in UK basketball history. The Wildcats sat at 38-0 on their quest for 40-0 perfection before Wisconsin ended the dream in the Final Four in Indianapolis.
The hoops junket to the Bahamas is more of a chance for the Wildcats to regroup with a lot of familiar names back from last season.
UK has quite the headliner for its returning core with National Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe, who led the country with 15.1 rebounds per game and also paced the Cats in scoring at 17.4 points per game.
Kentucky will also welcome back Sahvir Wheeler who led the Southeastern Conference and ranked third in the country with 6.9 assists per game. Forwards Daimion Collins, Jacob Toppin and Lance Ware all had a hand in helping the Wildcats to 26 wins last season.
Kentucky will bring in four potentially dynamic newcomers including top-10 signees Chris Livingston and Cason Wallace. Both players were Gatorade State Players of the Year and McDonald’s All Americans. Fast-rising prospect Adou Thiero went with the Cats during the late signing period. UK also added one of the top transfers in Antonio Reeves Jr. who ranked among the top 20 individual scorers a season ago at Illinois State averaging 20.1 points per game.
The Wildcats could be pretty good again with all these parts moving together. Calipari set some high expectations when the trip was announced.
“This has always been a memorable trip for our teams and our fans, and it has always given us a springboard heading into the season,” Calipari said. “These games will allow us to grow and see where we are at this point. We have a great mix of returning players and newcomers who want to use this opportunity to begin the preparation it takes to win a national title. That’s our goal and it all starts at Baha Mar.”
And not a bad trip to end summer break with.
