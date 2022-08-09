The first time the University of Kentucky took a basketball trip to the Bahamas, it was summer of 2014, and the anticipation of a magical season had been in the air pretty much since the Wildcats fell in the NCAA championship game that April.
The possibility of an unbeaten national championship season was set as the major goal for the spring of 2015.
The circumstances of this visit this week to the Bahamas are quite different than that 2014 summer. This UK team is looking for a new beginning after losing its first game of the 2022 NCAA Tournament to 15 seed Saint Peter’s.
This trip might be the start of something special for these Wildcats. This trip might simply be the start of putting together a team that could be very promising by the end of the season.
UK has an abundance of talent it looks like on paper. Oscar Tshiebwe is a pretty solid cornerstone who is probably going to be better than he was last season for UK. He seems intent on not letting anything tarnish his earning National Player of the Year in 2022.
Jacob Toppin has been wowing teammates and observers in practices running up to this Big Blue Bahamas junket. If his dominating play at the Joe Craft Center translates to Baha Mar and beyond, Toppin could give UK a serious boost while being one of the most electrifying players in the country.
Sahvir Wheeler could become even more important in running the team if he can stay in a more controlled gear.
Lance Ware and Daimion Collins should grow beyond role players this season, but their contributions aren’t set yet.
All were instrumental in helping the Wildcats to a 26-8 season a year ago and a No. 2 national seed in the NCAA Tournament.
New guys Cason Wallace and Chris Livingston have been impressive in workouts, and Wallace has stood out defensively for a freshman. Antonio Reeves Jr. could start showing his reputation as a good outside scorer. CJ Fredrick will be with the team in the Bahamas.
Yet, there are question marks for this team, which will need outside scoring and to become better defensively.
The 2015 team that started its journey in the Bahamas had talent to spare, so many players that they were put in two platoons, five for five. That settled into a rotation as the season went on, but Devin Booker couldn’t crack the starting lineup, and he’s been pretty good so far in the NBA. That’s certainly been true of Karl-Anthony Towns, who was in a starter and a big engine for UK down the stretch of that season..
That team was aiming for 40-0 and the rarified air that would come with that achievement. That they finished 38-1 is still disheartening to plenty of UK fans.
BBN seems curious at what could this team ultimately be in the wake of nine wins in 2021, then a strong climb back in 2022 that had a shocking ending.
This marks the third time the Wildcats have ascended on The Bahamas to serve as a tune-up for the regular season. UK first traveled to the island prior to the 2014-15 season. Kentucky earned a 4-0 mark in The Bahamas in 2018, prior to going 30-7 and reaching the Elite Eight in 2019.
These trips have been fun before with the team and the fans that took the plunge. They’ve also provided spring boards for the seasons that followed.
If this team follows the script of the other two, then this season should be pretty special for the Wildcats.
