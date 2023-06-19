The players the University of Kentucky has now on the basketball roster are all in Lexington, working out and working engagements like the Father-Son and Father-Daughter camps this weekend.
After a period of time in May and June where it looked like UK would be riding with a roster of seven, there have been a few moves to add more youth to the Wildcats for coach John Calipari.
Just Saturday morning, Kentucky picked up a seventh freshman to its 2023-24 roster when Indiana standout Joey Hart signed with Kentucky. He joins Rob Dillingham, DJ Wagner, Aaron Bradshaw, Justin Edwards, Reed Sheppard and Jordan Burks in UK’s No. 1 ranked recruiting class.
Bradshaw became the focus for worry after a national media report Friday said the 7-footer has suffered a broken foot, will need surgery and could miss the start of the college basketball season. Bradshaw is a consensus top five player in the 2023 recruiting class and is expected to be an NBA Draft lottery pick after his freshman year at UK.
Sham Charania of The Athletic said in a Twitter post Friday that the “program is optimistic on full recovery” but who knows, considering the returns of other injured young stars during UK coach Calipari’s tenure has never been certain. Comparisons with Shaedon Sharpe’s history at UK began soon after the news on Bradshaw broke. There was also video of Bradshaw making a short jumper at the Father-Son camp on Friday.
All of this turned up the anxiety level of BBN heading into the weekend. Some of that was relieved with the addition of Hart, a top five player in Indiana who is a noted outside scorer. He was the second addition of the week after Burks joined UK last Monday.
The latest possible freshman addition to the No. 1 UK recruiting class is 4-star center Somto Cyril, who took an official visit to Lexington last week and is expected to reclassify to 2023 and join the team this summer.
Cyril, possibly, and Ugonna Onyenso will be the mainstays in the middle for Kentucky right now if Bradshaw doesn’t get back on the court. Onyenso and Adou Thiero are the two sophomore “veterans” for this UK team.
The 2023-24 Wildcats will represent the United States against international competition at the FIBA GLOBL JAM in Toronto next month.
New UK assistant coach John Welch got his first opportunity to work with the new players during the past week.
“It’s been a great week for me just to be able bond with the players in the gym,” Welch said. “It’s the easiest way for me to connect with the players is through the workouts in the gym. To see the players enjoy the workouts, enjoy being back at the school, starting to train again has been great. I like to be in the gym, I think the players can sense that, and hopefully that can attract the players to be in the gym to continue to develop their game and improve.”
