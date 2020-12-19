The University of Kentucky will head to a last-minute matchup with North Carolina trying to break a rare four-game losing streak.
The Wildcats will play the Tar Heels on Saturday in place of the originally-scheduled matchup with UCLA in the CBS Sports Classic in Cleveland.
That move was made Wednesday to align COVID-19 testing protocols more closely between the programs and their respective conferences.
UK has never lost more than four straight games under John Calipari, which has happened once (2017-18 season). This is only the second time in 12 seasons the Wildcats have lost more than two straight games.
The Cats will still be trying to work out problems at point guard, as well as with playing at peak intensity from the start of games.
Terrence Clarke will be starting at point guard.
The freshman will be trying to help a situation where UK is averaging 16.8 turnovers per game, leading to an average of 20.8 points for the opposition.
Calipari and the Cats have been working on eliminating turnovers during “Camp Cal,” and the head coach has seen progress.
“The thing that they hopefully understand is that you’re trying to play efficient offensively,” Calipari said. “You can’t have 25 turnovers and win a college basketball game.”
Clarke played point guard in the second half against Notre Dame, and Calipari liked how the team looked with Clarke running the show.
“We’re playing Terrence (Clarke) there; Devin (Askew) is the backup that way,” Calipari said. “I like Devin and Davion (Mintz) and Terrence in together because I’ve done it before where you’re playing three point guards at one time. I like having the ball in Terrence’s hands. And like I said, we’re going to see.”
UK has been used to slow starts under Calipari.
Just last year, in the early part of the season, UK lost to Evansville, which went on to finish just 9-23, and lost back-to-back games to Utah and Ohio State to fall to 8-3 and entered the rivalry game with Louisville with what then felt like must-win territory. All the Wildcats did after a couple of weeks of “Camp Cal” was win 17 of their next 20 games to close the season and win the Southeastern Conference regular-season title by three games.
In 2017-18, the Wildcats lost four straight games — in February — and came back to win the SEC Tournament a month later and advance to the Sweet 16.
In 2013-14, UK dropped three of four games to close the regular season until a so-called “tweak” by Calipari before the postseason helped propel the Wildcats all the way to the national championship game.
And in 2010-11, Kentucky lost seven of its first nine road games. That team went through the growing pains and ended up winning the SEC Tournament and advanced to the Final Four.
UK is hoping it can start a similar comeback climb against North Carolina.
