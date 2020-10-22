The University of Kentucky has built over the last decade a sense of togetherness that has encompassed the players John Calipari has brought to the program.
Calipari has been big on the whole La Familia thing with former Wildcats he has coached. La Familia gives a strong sense of belonging for many former UK players who have transitioned to at least good careers in the NBA.
It is something that has to be difficult to put together on the short term. Calipari has been pretty successful in melding a group of individual talents into a unit that can win NCAA Tournament games in March.
Spending a lot of time together in Lexington, and not just on the basketball court, has been a key in fostering that LaFamilia feeling.
The near yearly rebuilding has begun with the UK program, with practices starting last weekend. COVID-19 restrictions have been in force with the program, so there hasn’t been a major amount of off-court time for the team to engage in.
“If you look at our team and if you look at teams across the country, it has to take a hit. I’m referencing team bonding because you lose certain areas,” said Joel Justus, a UK assistant coach whose role figures to expand this season. “You lose not only the basketball court, you lose common areas. You lose team meals. You lose opportunities to be in large groups. That is where we’re going to have to hope that we are able to make that up somehow and hope our guys are coming together sooner with less opportunities then we have had.
“We’ve had meals and we’ve had family-style gatherings, and we haven’t been able to do that because of the restrictions. That has to do with it a little bit more, to be honest with you, than some of the stuff that we’ve been able to do on the floor.”
UK needs that together time especially heading toward this season. The Wildcats have one of the most inexperienced rosters of the Calipari era. UK has to try and replace 94% of its scoring from last season — most under Calipari — 92.4% of its minutes, 84.4% of its rebounds, 98.6% of its assists and 91.5% of its blocks.
The Wildcats said so long to eight of their top nine scorers from a season ago, including all five starters. The lone major returning contributor from last season will be sophomore forward Keion Brooks Jr., who averaged 4.5 points and 3.2 rebounds per game in 31 appearances, including six starts.
UK’s seven-man freshman class features six consensus five- and four-star prospects, including top-10 signees Brandon Boston Jr. and Terrence Clarke. The Wildcats also signed Wake Forest transfer Olivier Sarr, Creighton graduate transfer Davion Mintz and Rhode Island transfer Jacob Toppin.
Bruiser Flint is another fresh part of the UK program as an assistant coach. Flint has had a long association with Calipari, and was a head coach at both UMass and Drexel.
Flint knows how Calipari now operates, and yet he is still surprised at all the newness with this UK team.
“I mean, pretty much you’ve got a brand-new team,” Flint said. “That’s the one thing that sort of shocks me a little bit. You really have one player that you’re returning. I’ve never had that in my career no matter where I’ve been.
“Now, you’ve got to coach these guys. Usually when you have some guys returning, you have a couple of guys who help the young guys out, calm them down when they start getting a little silly and things like that. I think that, for me, has been the biggest adjustment. Like, man, pretty much everybody out here is absolutely brand new to the program and to college basketball itself.”
Right now, Flint, Justus, and all these Wildcats who are new to each other and to the program, all are working toward being La Familia.
