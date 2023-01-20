OWESPTS-01-20-23 UK GUARDS

From left, Kentucky’s CJ Fredrick, Jacob Toppin, Cason Wallace, Antonio Reeves and Oscar Tshiebwe are pictured during the Wildcats’ win over Georgia on Tuesday in Lexington.

 Photo by Chet White | UK Athletics

Three guards in the lineup have been the way to go for Kentucky as it has looked for more outside scoring. Cason Wallace, Antonio Reeves and CJ Fredrick have been more productive of late, which has heated up the debate over Sahvir Wheeler’s role.

Wheeler didn’t play at Tennessee because of a shoulder injury and played only 10:45 off the bench in UK’s 85-71 win over Georgia on Tuesday at Rupp Arena.

