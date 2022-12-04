After traveling across the Atlantic Ocean, the University of Kentucky and Michigan will meet on the basketball court in London, England on Sunday.
Tipoff at O2 Arena is at noon CT.
No. 19 Kentucky is coming off a 60-41 win over Bellarmine last Tuesday at Rupp Arena. The game was tied 21-21 at halftime as UK struggled with Bellarmine’s patient offense.
“We better not play how we started this game,” UK coach John Calipari said Tuesday. “They’re well coached and they’re a good team, so this will be a hard game.”
Both UK and Michigan are 5-2.
Michigan has been inconsistent at times so far this season. The Wolverines played well against No. 3 Virginia on Tuesday, losing 70-68 in a game that went to the last possession.
Hunter Dickinson is a 7-footer who leads Michigan, and he could pose an interesting matchup for Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe in the paint. Dickinson is averaging 19 points, 9.1 rebounds a game.
Juwan Howard is Michigan’s coach and he has led the program to an Elite Eight and Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament. The coach liked the way Michigan pushed Virginia late, even though UM took the loss.
More from this section
“Yes, the way we competed, the effort that we brought for 40 minutes. That’s a great positive that you can take away from this game,” Howard said Tuesday.
Jett Howard is a son of Juwan, and the 6-foot-8 freshman wing is averaging 15 points and hitting 43.8% from 3.
UK is also looking for continuity as its had a full team to practice with for just over a week.
Oscar Tshiebwe picked up his first start of the season at Gonzaga, and went for a team-high 20 points and game-high 15 rebounds. The reigning National Player of the Year logged 34 minutes in his debut against Michigan State and led the team with 22 points, 18 rebounds and four blocked shots in the double-overtime loss.
Facing a disciplined team like Bellarmine last week was important to help UK understand the focus it will need to make a long trip, get through jet lag, then play a basketball game against a Top 25 level opponent.
“The whole emphasis this week was mentally preparing to lock in for 40 minutes, 30 seconds on each possession,” UK guard CJ Fredrick said. “Yes, there were some breakdowns and some communication problems, but as a whole we did a good job and we’ve got to keep growing from this.”
UK is looking for both Fredrick and Antonio Reeves to get their outside shots going against good competition. Reeves leads UK in scoring right now with 14.9 points a game, but neither he nor Fredrick shot well in the losses to Michigan State and Gonzaga. The Wildcats are looking for that to change Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.