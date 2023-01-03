Not surprisingly, Kentucky fell out of the latest AP Top 25 poll. The Wildcats were ranked No. 19 in the last week of 2022, but losing at Missouri to open SEC play didn’t offset beating a subpar Louisville team 86-63 last Saturday at Rupp Arena.

UK has a big week ahead as it starts the new year portion of its SEC schedule with a prime time home date against LSU on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CT on ESPN.

