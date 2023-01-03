Not surprisingly, Kentucky fell out of the latest AP Top 25 poll. The Wildcats were ranked No. 19 in the last week of 2022, but losing at Missouri to open SEC play didn’t offset beating a subpar Louisville team 86-63 last Saturday at Rupp Arena.
UK has a big week ahead as it starts the new year portion of its SEC schedule with a prime time home date against LSU on Tuesday at 7 p.m. CT on ESPN.
Kentucky is 9-4 and without a quad 1 win in those 13 games. The true start of building an NCAA Tournament resume will come now with conference play cranking up.
UK will face three top 25 teams starting Saturday at No. 7 Alabama, then No. 8 Tennessee and No. 3 Kansas for the Big 12-SEC challenge. LSU was close to joining the Top 25, landing 83 votes to finish 26th this week.
LSU will be a formidable SEC opener at Rupp Arena with a 12-1 record.
Veteran UK point guard Sahvir Wheeler knows what to expect from the Tigers.
“We know they’re going to play really hard, they’re going to get after it,” Wheeler said. “They’ve got a couple of guys playing really well.”
K.J. Williams, who was the OVC Player of the Year last season at Murray State before transferring to LSU, leads the Tigers in scoring and rebounds. The 6-10 forward averages 18.5 points and 8.0 rebounds per game.
Williams has been outstanding at the 4-spot, ranking second in the SEC in scoring and is a 40% 3-shooter.
Arkansas is LSU’s only quality win and the team comes to Lexington ranked No. 75 in the NET and No. 74 in the KenPom.
Kentucky (9-4, 0-1 SEC) will counter with Oscar Tshiebwe and Cason Wallace. Tshiebwe is averaging 16.5 points and 13.6 rebounds per contest, while Wallace scores 12.8 points per game and is second on the team with 51 assists. He’s also shooting a sizzling 47.5% (29 of 61) from 3-point range.
Kentucky’s offense seemed to have better shot selection in the win over Louisville, hitting 33-of-55 from the floor for 60%.
“It was a great showing,” Wheeler said Monday in Lexington. “Controlling the pace a little more, knowing when to go and when not to go, execution, I think you kind of saw that. We controlled the pace the whole game.
“We weren’t playing super fast. We deliberately pushed or we deliberately grinded it out, waited until the last second, passed up a good shot for a great shot. We got the ball from the strong side to the weak side, then back to the strong side, then we followed up with another ending action, a pick and roll, a give and go, just to make sure the offense was balanced and set.
Kentucky will be looking for more of the same, with continued better production, when LSU visits.
