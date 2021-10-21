LEXINGTON — A fast, talented college basketball team can put pressure on opponents in a lot of different ways.
The University of Kentucky basketball team wants to get at a level where it’s playing so fast that it’s running opposing teams off the court — literally.
No matter if they’ve played several years in other college basketball programs, being fast at Kentucky is different from being fast at other college basketball teams in America.
Davidson fast is not Kentucky fast.
Kellan Grady is a graduate transfer from Davidson can really shoot the ball, but when full practices started and before that when summer workouts were going on, he had some trouble keeping up.
“The speed of the game here was an adjustment for me the first couple of weeks,” Grady said at UK’s media day, which was in-person on Wednesday for the first time since 2019 because of COVID-19. “Based off the fact I’ve been asked that about eight times, Cal made that clear that was an adjustment for me.”
That would be UK coach John Calipari, who met a couple of times with Grady early in his time at UK, and the coach told the player that other top guards who played at UK had a difficult first month or two as well because they hadn’t played that way before.
“In hindsight I’m glad I had to go through that,” Grady said. “Kind of a growing period, going through some adversity while staying confident. I’ve been pretty happy with myself for the last month. I’ve been making shots at a much higher rate.”
Calipari did mention Grady as a player who had trouble early with the pace he’s looking for from UK.
“Kellan, ooh, now he struggled early because he’s never played this fast, but he’s not struggling now,” Calipari said. “You look at Oscar (Tshiebwe), he’s 255 pounds with 7% body fat. He’s flying. The pro day they said we didn’t know he could move his feet that way.”
At an open practice last week, there were a couple of times Calipari told his players, “We are going to be a speed team.” Calipari was asked for a definition of ‘speed team’ on Wednesday.
“You run faster than you think you can run, and when a guy is going at his speed, I stop it,” Calipari said. “Why is that fair, that Oscar is running so fast he’s not getting his feet in front of him, and you’re going at your pace? What’s fair about that?
If you run in a game like this, you’re telling me you’re tired, you’re coming out. So, get used to it. Let’s create that habit. First three steps, we’re flying. Doesn’t mean you just play fast, it means you’re running fast, and then you have poise, and then you have pace to your game.
“The biggest thing when you run fast to most of these players, their feet are moving real fast and their minds are moving just as fast. Well, you can’t play that way. You’ve got to run fast and have a slow look at what’s going on around you. So, we’ve been working on it. They’ve been great. I’m telling you, they’re trying. They’re running. We’ve got a great feel.”
Of course, basketball teams want to get out and go, and that’s a favorable pace for a team like this, which has a good mix of young, talented players and experienced, talented players. This team is also deep at guard with Grady, Sahvir Wheeler, TyTy Washington Jr., CJ Frederick, Dontaie Allen and Davion Mintz.
Wheeler was considered a speed player at Georgia, and he likes what he’s seeing from practices.
“The speed, we’re going to be one of the fastest teams in the country,” Wheeler said, “not only because we have that ability, but we’re going to defend, we’re going to limit teams to one shot, get the rebound and we’re going to get out in transition. We’re going to make it fun, throw some alley oops and we’re going to score.”
