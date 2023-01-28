That Kansas comes to Kentucky as they continue their race for the winningest program in college basketball history should be enough to have both teams’ full attention, and a fully roaring Rupp Arena Saturday night.
But, as UK used this matchup at Kansas last season as a measuring stick for the rest of its 2021-22 season, this is a vital meeting again for the Wildcats, but for vastly different reasons. Kentucky went to Kansas on Jan. 29, 2022 and was impressive in an 80-62 win at Lawrence. UK lost in its opening game of the NCAA Tournament. Kansas got on a roll all the way to the NCAA national championship.
So far this season, John Calipari’s team is 13-6, 4-3 in the SEC and not in the AP Top 25. UK is No. 33 in the NCAA NET Rankings and it is 1-5 against Quadrant 1 teams. Those numbers are important for NCAA Tournament seeding.
Kansas is No. 10 in the NET Rankings, is No. 1 in NET strength of schedule and has seven Quadrant 1 wins.
Kansas is No. 9 in the latest AP Top 25 but has had its own problems lately and is trying to break a 3-game losing streak.
Kansas (16-4, 5-3 in the Big 12) and Kentucky (14-6, 5-3 in the SEC) are the top two winningest programs in college basketball history, and the matchup at Rupp will be the 10th time they’ve played in the last 12 seasons. This game is part of the SEC/Big 12 Challenge and tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. CT.
Kansas is first in all-time wins at 2,373, while Kentucky is second at 2,367. To rub more salt in those numbers, Kansas passed Kentucky on the all-time win list on the way to the 2022 NCAA national championship.
Kansas redshirt-junior Jalen Wilson leads the Big 12 in scoring at 21.4 points a game, which is 12th nationally. He has posted back-to-back 30-point games with a career-high 38 at Kansas State and 30 versus TCU. Wilson also leads the Big 12 with eight double-doubles, which is 26th nationally.
Gradey Dick is a 6-8 3-point shooter who averages almost 15 points a game and is one of the best freshmen in the country this season.
Kentucky is trying to build on a 4-game winning streak and will counter first with Oscar Tshiebwe, who is averaging a double-double with 16.6 points and 13.9 rebounds per contest. Tshiebwe also has a team-high 18 blocked shots and his 28 steals are second best on the squad. Senior guard Antonio Reeves leads UK with 46 3-point field goals made and he scores 12.9 points a game. Freshman guard Cason Wallace leads Kentucky with 38 steals. Wallace averages 11.2 points a game and has made 36 3-pointers.
UK has thrived with a 3-guard lineup of Wallace, Reeves and CJ Fredrick. Their outside shooting has helped lift Kentucky, although Sahvir Wheeler returned for extended minutes and a big influence in Kentucky’s 69-53 win at Vanderbilt on Tuesday night. Reeves, a senior transfer, said this is the kind of top level college basketball matchup that players wait for.
“Kansas is top 10, top five, top everything,” Reeves said Friday in Lexington.
“They’re going to try and take our heads off,” Wallace said Friday. “They’ve been losing, we beat them last year, they want some vengeance.”
Kentucky is simply searching for an important second Quad 1 win.
