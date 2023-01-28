That Kansas comes to Kentucky as they continue their race for the winningest program in college basketball history should be enough to have both teams’ full attention, and a fully roaring Rupp Arena Saturday night.

But, as UK used this matchup at Kansas last season as a measuring stick for the rest of its 2021-22 season, this is a vital meeting again for the Wildcats, but for vastly different reasons. Kentucky went to Kansas on Jan. 29, 2022 and was impressive in an 80-62 win at Lawrence. UK lost in its opening game of the NCAA Tournament. Kansas got on a roll all the way to the NCAA national championship.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.