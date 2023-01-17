Some serious preparation time, and a couple of player meetings, helped the University of Kentucky get itself in shape to pull off an improbable 63-56 win at No. 5 Tennessee last Saturday in Knoxville.

An important test to see if UK can keep the momentum it established there will be Tuesday when Georgia comes to Rupp Arena for an 8 p.m. CT tipoff.

