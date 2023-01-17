Some serious preparation time, and a couple of player meetings, helped the University of Kentucky get itself in shape to pull off an improbable 63-56 win at No. 5 Tennessee last Saturday in Knoxville.
An important test to see if UK can keep the momentum it established there will be Tuesday when Georgia comes to Rupp Arena for an 8 p.m. CT tipoff.
UK was teetering badly heading into the matchup at Tennessee in large part because of a 71-68 meltdown loss to South Carolina last Tuesday at Rupp Arena.
“It wasn’t easy (South Carolina); that loss stung,” CJ Fredrick said Monday in Lexington. “In my five years of playing, that loss stung the most, guys after that game sat around the locker room for quite awhile.”
Then, there were evidently a couple of sessions where players tried to talk about how to get their season going.
“We have a very connected group, we said things that needed to be said, it was open to anyone to say what they needed,” Fredrick said. “A lot of the older guys who have been playing here awhile, they were the ones (doing the talking).”
Georgia and Texas A&M (Saturday) were thought to be soft spots in UK’s schedule when the season began, but Georgia is surging at 13-4, 3-1 in the SEC. Texas A&M is 12-5, 4-0 in the league.
Kentucky is now 11-6, 2-3 in the SEC.
The Bulldogs have won their last two games and three of their last four, including a 76-64 win over No. 22 Auburn in Athens. Terry Roberts leads Georgia in scoring, averaging 15.6 points per game, and assists at 4.2 per outing. Kario Oquendo averages 13.1 points per contest for the Bulldogs.
Kentucky worked through several lineups Saturday in Knoxville, both Daimion Collins and Sahvir Wheeler were unavailable for the Tennessee game.
Fredrick, Cason Wallace, Jacob Toppin, Antonio Reeves and Oscar Tshiebwe seemed to be a favorite lineup among BBN. That was also the best lineup statistically in the game against Tennessee, outscoring the Vols 30-15 in the 13:11 they were on the floor together.
Rebounding and free throw shooting were huge stats for UK against Tennessee.
Kentucky outrebounded the Volunteers by 20. It was the largest margin of the season surrendered by the Vols. Kentucky also nabbed 13 on the offensive glass. The Wildcats average a conference-leading 14.06 offensive boards in the country, also ranking third in the nation. Tshiebwe’s 5.60 offensive boards per game is tops in the country.
UK’s attitude seems much better than a week ago.
“We were at out lowest, it’s only up from here,” said Adou Theiro, a freshman UK guard.
Trying to rebuild confidence to go to Tennessee and win started with the days between Saturday and the South Carolina loss.
“We had a really good two days of practice,” Fredrick said of before Tennessee. “Coach (John Calipari) is big on winning each day and that starts with practice and stacking days. So, we had a lot of confidence in those two days of practice.”
“Just stacking good days of practice,” Fredrick said. “We had a good film session yesterday, learned things we needed to correct. Go back out there and win (Monday’s practice).
