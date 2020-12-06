This would be a good time for the University of Kentucky to find its shooting eye from 3-point range.
The No. 20 Wildcats travel to Atlanta to face Georgia Tech on Sunday in the Holiday Hoopsgiving event at State Farm Arena.
They have not been dangerous shooting the basketball from 3-point range.
New rules that moved the 3-point line to the international basketball distance of 22 feet, 1.75 inches had an impact on college basketball last season.
The Wildcats were not immune.
A season after Kentucky shot 34.3% from behind the arc ranked 122nd in the country, trouble from behind the 3-point line has become an issue early this season as well.
The Wildcats rank near the bottom nationally in both 3-point field goals per game (ranked 259th with 3.0 per game) and 3-point scoring distribution (only 13% of UK’s points come from 3s, which was 247th thus far) and have taken 20 fewer 3-pointers than the opposition.
UK is shooting just 19.1% (9 of 47) through the first three games of the season. The last two games, losses to Richmond and Kansas, have seen particularly poor shooting.
UK was 3-of-21 against Kansas and didn’t make a 3 in 10 tries against Richmond.
“Are the right guys getting the shots, perimeter shots? Are they getting them in rhythm? Are we playing in a way that would lead to that?’ And that’s what I come back to because in practice, they shoot it well,” UK coach John Calipari said Friday.
Georgia Tech will play a lot of zone, and will invite UK to fire from the outside.
“They play a funky zone, high and wide, they’ll play the 1-3-1. I would expect they’re going to play 40 minutes of zone and think at some point we’re not going to make open shots,” Calipari said. “A little dangerous if you watch us in practice. We can make them.
“They have guards who can get by you on the bounce. They’re probably averaging 20 3s a game.”
Georgia Tech might be 0-2, but it could give UK trouble with four returning starters, including a pair of All-ACC honorees in guards Jose Alvarado and Michael Devoe.
UK has gotten good production from Isaiah Jackson, a 6-foot-10 freshman forward, who flirted with a triple-double against Kansas with seven points, eight blocks and 12 rebounds. His eight blocks were the most ever by a Wildcat against an AP top-10 opponent.
Jackson is averaging 7.3 points, 10.0 rebounds and 4.0 blocks per game, while shooting 45.0% from the field. He’s logged back-to-back games with 12 or more rebounds.
That has helped UK deal with the absence of sophomore forward Keion Brooks Jr. — the only returning scholarship player who played a season ago. Brooks has not played in any of Kentucky’s first three games and appears to be doubtful for the matchup against Georgia Tech.
“Let’s hope in the next two or three weeks he’s back and then we can figure out what we do from there,” Calipari said. “The doctors just want him to take more time.”
