GREENSBORO, N.C.
March Madness has usually been a multi-week festival for the University of Kentucky basketball team and its people, the Wildcat fans and followers.
Used to be, it was a virtual lock that UK would get through the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament without breaking too much of a sweat.
I say that with full recognition of two great matchups in the second game with Wichita State in both 2014 and 2017.
Walking into those two games, one with Wichita State being the No. 1 seed, you just had the feeling that UK would come out of those games on top.
How much different does that feel from the last couple of years? How much different does that feel from looking at UK’s opener in the NCAA Tournament Friday night against Providence?
In over 30 years of watching this Blue and White program, it’s hard to say when there’s been more trepidation before an NCAA Tournament opener going into Friday. You’d have to look back to Tubby Smith in 2006 or 2007, or Billy Gillispie in 2008, to see roughly the last times that BBN would have been so apprehensive about the start of an NCAA Tournament.
A lot of the anxiety about this No. 6 seed team — which will take a 21-11 record into its round of 64 matchup with Providence in the East Region — has come from its complete lack of consistency, its numerous injuries, where the points will come from, and just how good UK coach John Calipari has been able to guide this team.
That feeling wouldn’t be there if UK had performed better this season. That feeling wouldn’t be nearly as strong if Saint Peter’s hadn’t happened.
Last year UK was a strong enough contender to make it out of the first weekend, but its NCAA experience was squashed after little more than two hours.
The aftermath of that loss stayed with BBN, and when Kentucky and Providence tip off at 6:10 p.m., it will be a chance for the Wildcats to erase much of the sting from that embarrassing defeat in Indianapolis.
Jacob Toppin and the rest of the UK teammates that were in that game took a lot of questions about the effects of that Saint Peter’s loss having some impact on this matchup with Providence.
“The energy before that game was off, I could tell (Saint Peter’s), we tried to stay in the moment, it just didn’t go our way,” Toppin said. “This time around everyone is loose and free, I feel like we’re going to have a good chance of winning.”
This March is about enjoying this trip, this moment, this stage, for Kentucky.
“Right now, we’ve got to be high, it’s March now, win or go home now,” Toppin said. “Everyone is in the right mindset, everyone just has to play to the best of our abilities.”
Kentucky has to make shots, not let Providence drive to the rim, and keep former Wildcat and now Providence star Bryce Hopkins from having the game of his life. UK also needs Cason Wallace to stay well throughout the game at point guard, and have some contributions out of Sahvir Wheeler, who will likely be playing in this NCAA matchup.
“Great players are built off pressure,” Wallace said. “We’ve got a little pressure on us right now, but we’re going to get through it. I feel real confident we’re going to go out there and put up our best.”
Calipari wanted to try and negate as much of the pregame heat as possible from his team, especially since it lost to Vanderbilt in its first game of the SEC Tournament a week ago, filling BBN with even more doubt than it had.
Calipari needs a team that isn’t afraid to play on Friday night.
“A moment that kind of stood out to me before practice, he kind of just showed not like big impactful clips, but just moments of past teams,” CJ Fredrick said. “They were just having so much fun and smiling and having joy. That was a moment that stood out to me. It was just kind of telling us, this is supposed to be a fun time. Smile, have fun, and do what you guys love to do.”
What UK teams usually love to do is win and win a lot. The folks who watch and follow UK love that winning, too.
Perhaps everybody involved with Kentucky can get that once familiar feeling back Friday night.
