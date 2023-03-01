The University of Kentucky will look to keep its momentum rolling with a final home game of the season against Vanderbilt on Wednesday at Rupp Arena.
After struggling at times over the last two months, No. 23 UK will play on the first day of March as one of the resurgent teams in college basketball. UK is 20-9, 11-5 in the SEC and poised to finish in the top three in the league if it wins its last two regular season games. UK has been climbing back into the single digits in Bracketology by Joe Lunardi.
Kentucky has powered its way up the NCAA NET rankings to No. 20 and is 5-7 in Quad 1 games. UK will have another big Quad 1 opportunity Saturday at Arkansas, but the Wildcats know they need to stay focused on Vanderbilt. Tipoff is 6 p.m. CT on the SEC Network.
The Commodores have been on a roll themselves as one of the hottest teams in the SEC going down the stretch with wins over No. 10 Tennessee, Auburn and a pair over Florida in winning six of their last seven games.
Vanderbilt will likely come to Rupp Arena firing 3-pointers, and it has 7-footer Liam Robbins back on the floor. UK beat Vandy 69-53 in Nashville on Jan. 24, when Robbins missed several games. Robbins has averaged 22 points, 10 rebounds in seven games since Vandy got rolling.
Five Cats were in double figures, led by Antonio Reeves’ 16 points. Tshiebwe had 15 points and 13 rebounds, while Toppin had 12 points and 10 boards.
Since the losses at No. 7 Alabama and against South Carolina, Kentucky has been on a roll, winning 10 of its last 12 conference games. The Cats won six consecutive contests starting with the Jan. 14 victory at No. 5 Tennessee, dropped a home game to Arkansas and a road matchup at Georgia, but then bounced back with four straight wins.
UK has played shorthanded in the last six games, with Sahvir Wheeler first missing the Arkansas loss with a right ankle injury. CJ Fredrick, who played that Arkansas game was banged up with a rib injury, then sat out the next four games starting with the Georgia defeat. Fredrick played a few minutes in UK’s 86-54 win over Auburn last Saturday.
Over the last 12 games, Oscar Tshiebwe leads the Cats with 16.7 points and 12.8 rebounds per game while totaling a team-high 19 steals.
Antonio Reeves is shooting 46.4% (32-of-69) from deep on his way to a 15.8 points per game average, while Toppin is going for 13.5 points and 7.8 boards per contest and shooting 51.6% from the field and 52.9% (9-of-17) from 3-point range.
Cason Wallace is averaging 12.2 points and 5.2 assists per game and shooting 90.0% (27-of-30) from the free-throw line.
