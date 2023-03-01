The University of Kentucky will look to keep its momentum rolling with a final home game of the season against Vanderbilt on Wednesday at Rupp Arena.

After struggling at times over the last two months, No. 23 UK will play on the first day of March as one of the resurgent teams in college basketball. UK is 20-9, 11-5 in the SEC and poised to finish in the top three in the league if it wins its last two regular season games. UK has been climbing back into the single digits in Bracketology by Joe Lunardi.

