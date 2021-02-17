John Calipari decided to take the University of Kentucky on a little road trip this week with games at Vanderbilt and Tennessee.

Part of UK’s decision to stay on the road after it faces Vanderbilt in Nashville, Tenn., on Tuesday was based on a series of snow and ice events that have been crossing both the states of Kentucky and Tennessee over the last week.

Calipari first announced his decision to keep the Wildcats on the road during his UK Radio Network show on Monday night. UK will travel after the Vandy game to Knoxville to await the matchup with No. 19 Tennessee on Saturday.

“Staying on the road for a week is not that hard, as long as you’ve got a chance to get your practice times,” UK assistant coach Bruiser Flint said Tuesday. “So, definitely, I mean it’s tough. We had to leave, and it was a last second thing, last minute thing to get everybody together and go. But it was a smart thing to do looking at the weather and everything.”

UK is trying to catch some momentum as it heads down the stretch of the regular season. The Wildcats held on for an 82-80 win over Auburn last Saturday at Rupp Arena.

UK is 6-13, 5-7 in the SEC. It had lost 7 of its last 8 before beating Auburn.

“Has it been tough? Yeah, we’ve had some tough sledding,” Flint said. “But I just think that we’ve continued to get better. So hopefully we can continue to keep riding this. Keep playing better the last couple of weeks of the season and be going into that conference tournament with some confidence.”

A big early step in that would be extending this winning streak to two games. UK edged Vanderbilt 77-74 when the teams met in Rupp Arena in early January.

“Coach Cal and our coaching staff have been very optimistic,” said Davion Mintz, a graduate transfer guard who hit a big 3 late against Auburn and had the game-winning 3 against Vandy the first time the teams played this season. “The faith that they have in us is unbelievable. The spirit is never low. No one is worried about, OK, super down season. OK, how can we still pick up the pieces and try to put this puzzle together? That’s been their focus all season. No one is ever pounding our heads, making us lower ourselves because of our current situation. Now, it’s like, how can we make a run with what we have and our circumstance? That’s what we’re trying to do right now.”

Vandy is 6-10, 2-8 in SEC and has played better lately, and Scotty Pippen Jr., has emerged as one of the best scorers in the SEC.

His 20.3 points a game is second best in the SEC and 25th in the country. Dylan Disu is the SEC’s leading rebounder at 8.4 a game.