Keion Brooks Jr. will be available when the University of Kentucky goes to Florida on Saturday.

The lone returnee for the Wildcats from 2019-20 will likely be with the team more for movitational purposes as they try to start 3-0 in the SEC.

UK assistant coach Jai Lucas thought it would take time for Brooks to get himself in game shape to contribute significant minutes. Brooks has been out since this season started with a left calf injury.

“It’s hard because he hasn’t been necessarily practicing,” Lucas said. “He’s been doing some conditioning and stuff like that and we’re going right into at Florida. That might have been his last game 10 months ago that he actually played was at Florida. I do think he’ll get in a little bit in the game and we’ll just kind of go from there.

“We’re not expecting much from him. He hasn’t played. He hasn’t practiced. But the one thing that we’re excited about is his energy, and it sounds crazy, but his kind of upperclassman leadership with him only being a sophomore but him being one of the returning players. It’ll kind of help us with our poise a little bit.”

Brooks did well in conditioning and individual workouts, but practice, going full court and being in physical matchups are all different.

“He’s done conditioning,” Lucas said. “He’s done individual workouts and stuff like that, but it’s different when it’s five-on-five in a game. It’s so much harder to compare practice to a game, and just the constant movement and transition from offense to defense to banging and stuff like that. Hopefully, it won’t take as long as it typically does. You’d expect him to be a little bit quicker.”

Brooks is behind significantly with UK already 3-6 on the season.

Brooks’ last action came at Florida last season on March 7, 2020, which was the end of UK’s season because of COVID-19.

As a freshman, he had five double-figure scoring games, maybe none bigger than his 10-point game at Florida. In a career-high 27 minutes, Brooks helped engineer an 18-point second-half comeback with two important 3-pointers in Gainesville.

UK has won four straight against the Gators, and it trying to secure a 3-game winning streak in Gainesville for the first time since 2002-04.

While Brooks returns, freshman guard Terrence Clarke will likely miss his third straight game with an ankle injury. Clarke is one of two top freshmen, the other Brandon Boston Jr., who has been mired in a 3-point shooting slump.

UK is coming off back-to-back wins for the first time this season. The Wildcats have rallied from nine-point deficits in both victories, including a double-overtime win at Mississippi State fueled by a 23-point breakout game from Dontaie Allen, and a game-winning 3-pointer by Davion Mintz on Tuesday to defeat Vanderbilt.

UK wants to keep improving its offensive production at Florida.

Allen has become a threat outside shooting, which changed the defensive complexion of Vandy to pay more attention to him, leaving scoring lanes for other Wildcats.

Mississippi State let Allen go free early in that game and he answered with seven 3-pointers.

“The sample size going into Mississippi State was so small,” Lucas said. “So, you maybe didn’t even have him on the scouting report depending on how many people you put on the scouting report. And then the difference with Vandy is whenever a guy hits seven 3s, he’s going to be on the scouting report.

“The one thing about Dontaie and having him on the court is that you have to account for him. The defense has to know where he is, so it kind of opens up the court a little bit and creates driving lanes, eliminating people helping on the post and stuff like that.”

Allen has seen plenty of defensive pressure before considering he was one of the all-time leading scorers in Kentucky high school history and he only played 13 games because of a knee injury.

“In high school I was getting triple-teamed,” Allen said. “It’s on a different level so it’s going to be an adjustment and I’m going to have to work harder to get open. I’m just going to do anything to help my team win, to be honest.”

Allen’s explosion at Mississippi State got the attention of SEC coaches who will face UK.

“I mean, I’m a shooter,” Allen said. “I can say I was hot, but I’ve definitely had games like that in the past. Like, shooting is what I do.”

Florida could create challenges with its guard play.

Tre Mann and Scottie Lewis are two 6-foot-5 guards who could give UK plenty of trouble out front.

“A big thing for us is are we going to be able to guard the ball and stay in front in one-on-one defense?,” Lucas asked.

Michigan transfer Colin Castleton is a 6-11 junior who has been a good offensively with 19 points a game while hitting 71% from the floor.