The University of Kentucky is using these warm-up games, these tune-up games, to see who has the wheels for the longest periods of time, and also to see who can warm up offensively.
No. 10 Kentucky beat North Florida 86-52 on Friday in the latest easy offering on its schedule.
There was a lot of offense from a lot of people — double figures from Sahvir Wheeler, TyTy Washington Jr., Daimion Collins, Oscar Tshiebwe, and Dontaie Allen. There were double-doubles from from Wheeler (12 points, 14 assists) and Tshiebwe (12 points, 16 rebounds).
It was a beautiful game if for no other reason is that it was played in 1 hour, 40 minutes. Not much messing around, Kentucky shot nine free throws to two for North Florida.
Wheeler played 36 minutes and filled every line just about, adding four rebounds, three turnovers and two steals. He was difficult to deal with defending all over the floor, getting on the floor for loose balls, getting in passing lanes.
Tshiebwe was dominant on the glass on both ends of the floor once again, notching his fifth double-double in six games. During one segment he had an offensive and defensive board as well as an assist. He matched his seasonal rebound average, and Tshiebwe is also grabbing seven offensive boards per game.
After missing his first four shots (three from 3-point range) and his last eight 3s over the last three halves Dontaie Allen hit a 3 to put UK up 46-28. Allen continued to contribute even if his shot wasn’t there. He managed 14 points (2-of-8 from 3), seven rebounds, two assists and a steal in 19 minutes.
“Dontaie (Allen), I told him, ‘You can miss shots. If you fight, I’ll leave you in,’ ” UK coach John Calipari said. “He didn’t fight early in the game. He didn’t come up with the ball, he ran the wrong way, he pushed. You’re not missing shots and playing. Then all of a sudden, he missed shots, but he fought. When we came in at halftime, the guys said, ‘That’s the way to fight, Dontaie.’ ”
With Keion Brooks Jr. being out with illness, along with Davion Mintz, Collins drew his first career start, and the 6-foot-9 freshman from Atlanta, Texas got things done.
The springy highlight reel waiting to happen scored 12 points and grabbed six rebounds. He actually jumped over the top of Tshiebwe for an alley oop dunk that was quite memorable.
“Nope, I did not even see him coming to be honest,” Tshiebwe said. “Like come on man, you can’t do that to me!”
Collins has been getting spot duty, but he was ready to go after Calipari told him to stay in the paint and dunk.
“You don’t know when your opportunity is going to come, so that comes with maybe one night you won’t get as much playing time, but the next night something like this, where Keion didn’t play tonight, so Daimion’s number was called, like right before the game, and he came out here and performed,” Wheeler said. “So, having that confidence like just because you know last night last game wasn’t my chance doesn’t mean it isn’t my turn this time. So just constantly having the ‘next man up’- being prepared. Being prepared in the film, being prepared with your game, being in the gym, also being prepared as far as paying attention in shoot-arounds, knowing the details of what we’re trying to accomplish as a team and what we’re trying to take the other team out of.”
Kellan Grady made three quick mid-range shots to start the second half after not being able to buy a three in the first half. He showed he was an experienced, basketball savvy player who adjusted his game.
Grady didn’t hit double figures, but he was one of the few Cats who didn’t. Grady can find ways to get his offense going. Allen discovered some of that by doing other things.
Kentucky was moving at enough pace for 28 fast break points and 20 points off turnovers.
Using those wheels, disrupting and scoring points, Kentucky moved to 5-1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.