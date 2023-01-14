The road has become an adventure for the University of Kentucky, and a formidable matchup awaits when it goes to No. 5 Tennessee for an 11 a.m. game at Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville.
UK is coming off an huge upset by South Carolina 71-68 in what was supposed to be a get-better game Tuesday at Rupp Arena.
That came right after UK failed to fire at No. 4 Alabama last Saturday. The Tide dominated in a 78-52 victory.
The primary mission right now for the staff and players of 10-6 UK is to stay focused and keep its collective head down as criticism has dialed up considerably on the team and especially head coach John Calipari.
“He’s just working, trying to get guys more prepared,” said assistant coach Bruiser Flint, who has had a long association with Calipari and met with media in Lexington on Friday. “He understands the mindset we try to get the kids back into, keep the clutter out of your head, because this is a place with a lot of clutter.”
Flint was asked about UK’s confidence as it tries to avoid a 3-game SEC losing streak. The Wildcats are 1-3 in the league. Tennessee is 14-2, 4-0 in the SEC.
“Always hard,” Flint said of confidence, “especially here, cause it’s like an avalanche is you lose, you know how they get when they lose here. You rally from within, in the end it’s all about us anyway. Fox hole mentality.”
Meaning UK needs to close ranks, close out the external noise and focus on getting better and getting itself playing winning basketball.
Slow starts have plagued UK on the road, and another one on Saturday could get the team buried by Tennessee.
“Sometimes we’re open and we miss,” Flint said. “We talk about that ourselves (slow starts). We miss a lot of shots, especially on the road. On the road we do miss, sometimes they’re good shots, we’re just not making them.
“Our details have to be more consistent. We sort of took steps back the last couple of games.”
Details include knowing what the team playing on the offensive end, knowing the defense it is in. Jacob Toppin and Cason Wallace are day to day and may not be available Saturday.
Questions have started up concerning the rebounding and defensive play of Oscar Tshiebwe, who is still averaging a double-double with 16 points, 13 rebounds a game.
Alabama and South Carolina negated Tshiebwe on defense with ball screen actions. Flint said this wasn’t some new strategy teams have been employing just this season.
“They’re not the first team or the last to attack Oscar,” Flint said. “They attacked Oscar last year, he just expressed it now. Everybody tries to put Oscar in ball screens. They try to get him out of the game, because if they do that it hurts us.”
Tennessee is No. 2 in the NET rankings.
For the seventh straight week, the Volunteers own the best adjusted defensive efficiency in the country per KenPom, allowing only 81.8 points per 100 possessions.
Tennessee owns the best overall field-goal percentage defense (.335) and 3-point defense in Division I (.209).
In 16 games, Tennessee opponents have managed to make only 76 3-pointers — just 4.8 per game.
Zakai Zeigler is averaging a league-best 7.5 assists during SEC play. Santiago Vescovi is averaging 16.5
points over UT’s last five games, shooting 60% from the field and 56.7% from 3-point range.
Olivier Nkamhoua leads the SEC in field-goal percentage during league play, shooting 70%.
Tennessee is riding a 25-game home win streak at Thompson-Boling Arena.
As if all that isn’t enough, Maysville, Ky., native and Vols legend Chris Lofton will have his Tennessee jersey retired at halftime of Saturday’s game.
Kentucky will be challenged in all kinds of ways.
“They got great size, they’re very physical, take up a lot of space on the court,” Flint said. “They make you earn not only every shot but every catch. If they’re hitting the 3 ball they’re tough to beat.”
