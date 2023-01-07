There is a bit of role reversal going on when the University of Kentucky travels to Alabama for an important early season SEC matchup Saturday evening.
Kentucky is unranked going on this road trip, while Alabama is No. 7 and considered one of the best overall teams in college basketball right now.
Tipoff for this prime time matchup is noon CT at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa. Of course, UK is expected to face a near sellout crowd of more than 14,000.
“It’s us against the world,” UK assistant coach Chin Coleman said Friday. “When we show up it’s sold out, we have to create our own energy. I am one of those guys about you’re either an energy giver or an energy taker.”
Coleman said energy takers were not needed on the UK bench at Alabama.
Alabama’s Brandon Miller has been one of the most productive players overall in the country and has been arguably the best freshman in the country so far this season. Miller is averaging 19.1 points per game, the most by any freshman in the country and No. 34 overall. Miller is a 6-9 forward from Antioch, Tennessee.
“He has the ultimate green light,” Coleman said of Miller. “They run a lot of screening action for him. If he’s got it going (shooting) they’re going to put the ball in his hands.”
Kentucky has a resurgent Jacob Toppin, also a 6-9 forward, who will likely be checking Miller defensively. Toppin scored 24 points in UK’s win over Louisville and followed that with 21 points and a big second half in the win over LSU.
“Jacob is in a good space right now,” Coleman said.
Alabama blew out Mississippi 84-62 on Tuesday, the same night Kentucky outlasted LSU 74-71 at Rupp Arena.
More from this section
“We’ve got to do a better game closing out games with the lead, but that is a good spot to be in now where you must worry about closing games with the lead,” Alabama coach Nate Oats said Tuesday. “I’m happy with the guys’ effort, we need to do a better job on the glass. They outrebounded us by 10 in the second half, so that is an issue, which is going to be a big issue against Kentucky.”
Oats reiterated how well Alabama has to work the glass Saturday.
“Kentucky’s always a great rebounding team,” Oats said Friday. “Their offense is aided tremendously by offensive rebounding, and obviously, Tshiebwe is probably the best rebounder in the country.”
That would be Oscar Tshiebwe, who by the numbers is the best rebounder in the country at 13.8 a game. Tshiebwe leads UK with 16.8 points a game and has eight double-doubles this season. The 6-foot-9 inside force also logged 40 minutes, as did Cason Wallace.
That many minutes could be a concern for a player as important to UK as Tshiebwe, but Coleman said the coaching staff felt like Tshiebwe could handle the minutes and be good for UK.
Tshiebwe said he wouldn’t have trouble with the work load.
“Cold tub, hot tub, stretch a lot, the next morning wake up and feel like I didn’t even play a game,” Tshiebwe said of his postgame recovery ritual.
Kentucky wants to try and limit Alabama’s possessions.
“They spread you, they play one-on-one and look for favorable matchups,” Coleman said. “The one thing about Alabama is they’re not going to change their style. Take quick strikes, if they’re hitting those it’s a problem, but if they’re not making those you can always find yourself in the game.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.