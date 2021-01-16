Sharife Cooper’s quick emergence at point guard for Auburn could be a major factor when the University of Kentucky visits on Saturday.
The 6-foot-1 freshman was arguably the most complete point guard in the 2020 class, and his impact has been immediate.
Cooper put up 26 points and nine assists in his Auburn debut on Saturday, a 94-90 loss to Alabama.
Cooper kept rolling in a 95-77 win at Georgia with 28 points, 12 assists, five rebounds and two steals.
In his first two career games, Cooper has scored or assisted on 100 of Auburn’s 185 points (54.1%.). The Tigers have averaged 92.5 points on 51.6% shooting from the floor in the two games with Cooper at point guard compared to 74.4 points on 44.4 from the field in the 11 games without him.
Auburn had 185 turnovers in the 11 games that he missed.
Cooper was held out while awaiting an NCAA decision on his eligibility.
“He’s played two games and Auburn is scoring (18) points per game more, 15 more in transition with him at point,” UK coach John Calipari said. “That ball hits his hands and it may be out of his hands in a half second up the court.
“That means they’re flying because if they get a two-step lead, he will throw it. He really sees things before they happen. He knows about what’s going to happen whether it’s a pass to a lob, whether it’s a skip. He’s a terrific player. And we recruited him, so I know how good he is.”
Heading into this matchup, Cooper has drawn comparisons to former UK point guard Tyler Ulis.
“He plays like Tyler played,” Calipari said. “Tyler had a little different game to him, but there are similarities.”
UK’s BJ Boston and Cooper are friends, and they could be guarding each other in some scenarios.
If Cooper gets going, then freshman Jacob Toppin could end up on the Auburn guard. Toppin has been grading out well defensively for the Wildcats.
“It’s keeping me on the court so I’m going to play defense. I take pride in that,” Toppin said. “Whoever is my assignment is whoever I’m going to go at and stop on defense.”
UK will be defending an Auburn team that is much like the Alabama squad that beat the Wildcats 85-65 on Tuesday.
Both teams have been blocking a lot of shots.
The Wildcats, led by Isaiah Jackson, rank third in the country in blocked shots per game at 6.4. Jackson ranks sixth nationally with 3.2 per game and second in block percentage at 15.8%.
Auburn is third in the country in total blocks with 73 on the season. Auburn is 11th in the nation averaging of 5.6 rejections per game.
“Their rim protection is more than one guy, it’s three or four,” Calipari said.
