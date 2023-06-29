Kentucky men’s basketball will host Miami (Fla.), a 2023 Final Four participant, in the inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge on Nov. 28 at 6:30 p.m. CT at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. A television designation will be announced at a later date.
It will mark just the fifth meeting between the two schools and the first in the John Calipari era. UK is 3-1 overall in the series but fell 73-67 in the last matchup. Miami edged the Cats inside of Rupp Arena on Dec. 6, 2008. This will be the fourth time in five matchups the series will take place in Lexington.
The 2023 slate of ACC/SEC Challenge games will mark the first season of the event between the Southeastern Conference and the Atlantic Coast Conference.
Kentucky has the nation’s No. 1 recruiting class with seven first-year signees including five top-25 prospects in Aaron Bradshaw, Rob Dillingham, Justin Edwards, Reed Sheppard and D.J. Wagner. Jordan Burks, who led OTE in points per game, and Joey Hart, who was on Indiana’s Class 2A runner-up Linton-Stockton, were spring additions.
UK also signed one of the top graduate transfers in Tre Mitchell, who has played in 102 career games, making 92 starts and has scored more than 1,390 career points.
The Wildcats also got a boost with the return of Antonio Reeves, who averaged 14.4 points per game a season ago and was named the SEC’s Sixth Man of the Year. Sophomores Ugonna Onyenso and Adou Thiero also return.
The Wildcats will get an early start to their season with a foreign trip to Toronto, Canada, for the GLOBL Jam in July.
