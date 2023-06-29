Kentucky men’s basketball will host Miami (Fla.), a 2023 Final Four participant, in the inaugural ACC/SEC Challenge on Nov. 28 at 6:30 p.m. CT at Rupp Arena at Central Bank Center. A television designation will be announced at a later date.

It will mark just the fifth meeting between the two schools and the first in the John Calipari era. UK is 3-1 overall in the series but fell 73-67 in the last matchup. Miami edged the Cats inside of Rupp Arena on Dec. 6, 2008. This will be the fourth time in five matchups the series will take place in Lexington.

