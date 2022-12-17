Orlando Antigua was going to be breaking down video from UCLA’s 87-60 demolition of Maryland in College Park on Wednesday on the plane ride to New York City.
Antigua, Kentucky’s associate coach, had watched enough to form an opinion of the Bruins when he and head coach John Calipari talked with the media in Lexington on Thursday.
“They defended hard, looked like the typical Coach Cronin type of team, they play hard, play physical,” Antigua said. “Jaime (Jaquez) is an extremely talented young man. He’s been great on the blocks. He’s one of the top 10 players in college.”
The No. 13 Wildcats will be severely tested Saturday when they tip off against UCLA at 4:15 p.m. CT at Madison Square Garden as part of the CBS Sports Classic. UK is 7-2 and UCLA is 9-2 while ranked No. 16 in the latest AP Top 25.
UCLA is No. 4 nationally in the KenPom rankings, with a top three offense and a top 20 defense.
Calipari was also impressed with the Bruins.
“(Jaime) Jaquez he’s a first-round draft pick,” Calipari said Thursday.
Jaquez Jr. has been an All-Pac 12 level defensive player and junior guard Jaylen Clark has averaged 2.5 steals a game. Antigua said Jacob Toppin will likely be the primary defender on Jaquez, but he won’t be the only one.
“Jacob can move with him, but we’ll probably have to put a couple of guys on him.”
Calipari has no doubt that UCLA will come after the Wildcats defensively. Since UK has struggled in the halfcourt for stretches so far this season, UCLA’s constant defensive attention is a concern.
“The biggest thing is they’re really physical,” Calipari said Thursday. “Defensively, they’re really physical. They’re fighting screens, they’re fighting the post, they’re fighting pick and rolls. If you don’t fight, you have no chance this game. So, you’ve got to negate that part of it — really hard to do, not many people have been able to do it. And, then, when they shoot the ball like they did (Wednesday), they become oof. I mean, they’re really good.”
Tyger Campbell will also offer a challenge as a veteran playmaking point guard to go up against Kentucky’s Sahvir Wheeler.
“One of the things about the toughness is it comes from their guards,” Calipari said of UCLA.
Kentucky is still searching for its first win over a ranked opponent. UK has gotten more practice time in with both Wheeler and Oscar Tshiebwe, who were out with injuries earlier in the season and before it began. The Wildcats have been executing and growing more together on the court, both Antigua and Calipari said.
“I think there’s less confusion on what we’re doing,” Calipari said.
