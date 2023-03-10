The University of Kentucky will begin its SEC Tournament with a rematch against Vanderbilt in the quarterfinals scheduled at 8:30 p.m. Friday at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. The game will be on the SEC Network.
UK is 21-10 and the No. 3 seed in the SEC tourney. Vanderbilt advanced with a 77-68 win over LSU on Thursday night.
No. 23 Kentucky split with Vandy this season, including a bitter 68-66 loss on Senior Night on March 1 at Rupp Arena. The Wildcats dropped Vandy 69-53 on Jan. 24 in Nashville.
The Vandy loss was costly, because freshman starting guard Cason Wallace injured an ankle, and could remain out for this weekend. Wallace is among the three injured guards for UK, with Sahvir Wheeler having missed eight games and CJ Fredrick missing four games.
Jordan Wright was the hero for Vandy at Rupp Arena. Wright scored to tie the score with 42 seconds left in the game. Then, with just three seconds remaining, he hit a jumper in the paint to give Vandy a 68-66 lead.
Kentucky called timeout to set up a play. UK got the ball to Antonio Reeves, who had a good look at a three as time expired, but the shot came up short and UK lost.
Wright had a double-double for Vandy with 15 points, 15 rebounds in the LSU win Thursday.
Five Cats scored in double figures as UK beat Vandy for the 14th consecutive time, that one inside venerable Memorial Gymnasium.
Reeves led the Cats with 16 points, while Oscar Tshiebwe had 15 points and 13 rebounds. Jacob Toppin had his fourth double-double at the time with 12 points and 10 rebounds, while CJ Fredrick and Wallace each had 10 points for UK.
Tshiebwe was a first team All-SEC pick by coaches and media this week. Tshiebwe is averaging 16.4 points and 13.1 rebounds, which is the best in college basketball.
“I like where we are, from now on, SEC to the last game, Final Four, there’s not a gift game,” Tshiebwe said Wednesday. “Now we have to go in with the mindset we have to fight to the end. Starting our first game on Friday, play like it’s your last game. Just to in there and make history. If you fight, then you win, you move to another game. You have another game for Kentucky. Get yourself ready for every game.”
Reeves was named the SEC Co-Sixth Man of the Year by the coaches. Chris Livingston and Wallace were both tabbed to the All-SEC Freshman Team.
Reeves is averaging 14.2 points and had one of the all-time scoring performances in the John Calipari era with a career-high 37 points in UK’s 88-79 win at Arkansas to close the regular season.
Toppin is averaging 12.3 points, 6.8 rebounds a game.
Vandy has had to deal with the loss of a top inside player in Liam Robbins.
Vandy was blown out at Alabama 101-44 but has since gone 9-1 since that difficult night in January. The Commodores have cut a swath through the SEC while tying for fourth place in the league standings and securing the No. 6 seed at this week’s SEC Tournament.
Vandy has kept things rolling even without 7-footer Robbins, who had been averaging 22 points, 10.1 rebounds and 4.4 blocks per game going into the matchup at Kentucky. But the seven-footer broke a bone in his right leg early in that game, and Vandy still found a way to win.
