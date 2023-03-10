Vanderbilt Kentucky Basketball

Kentucky’s Jacob Toppin (0) shoots while defended by Vanderbilt’s Malik Dia (23) during the first half March 1 in Lexington.

 AP Photo/James Crisp

The University of Kentucky will begin its SEC Tournament with a rematch against Vanderbilt in the quarterfinals scheduled at 8:30 p.m. Friday at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn. The game will be on the SEC Network.

UK is 21-10 and the No. 3 seed in the SEC tourney. Vanderbilt advanced with a 77-68 win over LSU on Thursday night.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.