OWESPTS-07-09-23 UK IN TORONTO

Kentucky’s Coach John Calipari works with Robert Dillingham (0) and DJ Wagner (21) during a practice session as the team gets ready for the GLOBL JAM tournament in Toronto, Canada.

 Photo by Chet White | UK Athletics

From head coach John Calipari on down, nobody has a firm grasp on how the University of Kentucky will play this season.

That starts with how UK will look this week when it travels to Toronto for the GLOBL JAM tournament for U23 national teams. Kentucky will be Team USA in this event, which starts Wednesday with Kentucky going against Team Germany at 12:30 p.m. CT in a game televised on CBS Sports Network.

