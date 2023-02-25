Kentucky has put the drama of whether it will be in the NCAA Tournament to rest. At least it seems that way after UK collected four Quad 1 wins to help it climb firmly back into NCAA projection brackets, and move to No. 29 in the NET rankings.
UK now has to keep winning to better position itself, both for the NCAA Tournament and the SEC Tournament two weeks from now in Nashville, Tenn.
Kentucky has a strong chance to finish as the No. 3 seed in the SEC, which would give it a double bye and keep it out of Thursday games.
Kentucky has five Quad 1 wins now when it had one a week ago. UK seems solid as a No. 8 seed in Bracketology from Joe Lunardi. The thing for the Wildcats now is they could improve their spot with a strong finish to the regular season.
That true stretch begins Saturday with Auburn coming to visit Rupp Arena for a 3 p.m. tipoff. It’s the last Saturday home game of the season for UK, which will host Vanderbilt on Wednesday.
UK has seen a resurgence with the improved rebounding and scoring of Chris Livingston and Jacob Toppin. Both have been more active on the glass, as Oscar Tshiebwe has been battling double teams when he’s in the low post. UK has been moving Tshiebwe more up the lane to try and open the offensive end of the floor and give him more potential space to operate.
Tshiebwe scored 25 points making 12-of-13 shots against Florida. Livingston and Toppin each had a double-double in UK’s 82-74 win at Florida on Wednesday.
Livingston outrebounded Tshiebwe against Tennessee and Florida. Livingston got the eye from Tshiebwe when the freshman took a rebound away from him against UT.
“He did that to me about 10 times throughout the season,” Livingston said of Tshiebwe.
Livingston’s performances lately have gained some notice among UK teammates.
More from this section
“I never would have thought I’d see Chris outrebound Oscar two games in a row, but he’s a dog, he’s hustles,” UK forward Lance Ware said Friday. “He honestly won the (Florida) game for us with the tip back rebound and one, he just wants the ball, he has good energy, when you have good energy the ball finds you. Oscar does have the whole team trying to box him out.”
Winning offensive rebounding and second chance points have been big in UK’s recent 3-game winning streak.
“Being able to create extra possessions, when games are coming down to three, four possessions, us being able to get extra ones always helps,” Ware said.
UK will need to be ready for a fast-paced game with Auburn. Sahvir Wheeler (ankle) and CJ Fredrick (ribs) have been out of action for the last four games
“Auburn, the way they push the ball in transition, we have a big emphasis on transition defense,” Ware said.
Auburn has a couple of players with Kentucky connections, as coach Bruce Pearl worked the transfer portal.
Johni Broome was a Morehead State transfer and offseason target of Kentucky. Broome has had a stellar debut season at Auburn. The 6-foot-10 forward has been one of the SEC’s best big men as he’s averaging 14.1 points per game and 8.9 rebounds per game leading the Tigers in both categories. He also leads the team and ranks third in the SEC by averaging 2.5 blocks per game.
Wendell Green Jr., played at Eastern Kentucky before transferring to Auburn before last season. The point guard is having a solid second season for Auburn as he enters Saturday’s contest averaging 13.9 points per game.
Auburn hasn’t won at Rupp Arena since 1988.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.