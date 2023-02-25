Kentucky has put the drama of whether it will be in the NCAA Tournament to rest. At least it seems that way after UK collected four Quad 1 wins to help it climb firmly back into NCAA projection brackets, and move to No. 29 in the NET rankings.

UK now has to keep winning to better position itself, both for the NCAA Tournament and the SEC Tournament two weeks from now in Nashville, Tenn.

