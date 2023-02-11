Kentucky continues to watch its basketball season slip away, but the Wildcats could get some healthy vibes going to hapless Georgia on Saturday.
The Wildcats are 16-8, 7-4 in the SEC. Neither of those numbers would be terrible for many college basketball teams. But by the standards that were set for this team in the preseason, the Wildcats are a major disappointment that goes further down with each opening tip off.
Georgia is 14-10, 4-7 in the SEC, it has lost three straight games and five of its last six.
“We’ve got to stay connected on the defensive end, that’s when we’ll start winning games,” UK’s Jacob Toppin said. “We’re trying different things, it’s going to take time, and time is running out. We’re still taking it day by day, winning every day.
If Kentucky doesn’t win this game in Athens at 11 a.m. CT, it will be in a major fight to get in the NCAA Tournament at all. UK is a Last 4 In team in the latest 2023 NCAA Tournament Bracketology by Joe Lunardi.
UK has some blue blood company in that quartet named North Carolina.
Kentucky has been reduced to a First Four team in the field of 68 in the latest Bracketology, which was updated Friday morning.
The Wildcats would face New Mexico in Dayton, Ohio, a couple of days before the actual NCAA Tournament begins with round of 64 games.
UK couldn’t play physical enough or well enough to compete with Arkansas in the second half Tuesday at Rupp Arena, and the Razorbacks handled UK 88-73. UK coach John Calipari was so fed up afterwards his postgame media session lasted a little over five minutes total.
There were plenty of culprits against Arkansas. Oscar Tshiebwe played in subpar fashion, not reaching double figures in scoring or rebounding. There have been lingering questions about how Tshiebwe has performed after having knee surgery in the preseason.
Arkansas’ Davonte Davis echoed what has been a recurring theme with how to attack the Wildcats on the defensive end.
“We came into the game wanting to attack the pick and roll,” Davis said Tuesday. “We knew that their coverages (weren’t) that good. Just knowing that Oscar (Tshiebwe) wasn’t up to par on the pick-and-roll, so we knew that we wanted to just continue to just attack the goal and feed the bigs running down to the paint.”
Makhel Mitchell played well defensively against Tshiebwe, who scored 30 points in a 2-point UK loss at Arkansas last season, when Tshiebwe was the National Player of the Year.
Now, Tshiebwe should get really well against Georgia if his last outings against the Bulldogs was an indication. UK beat Georgia 85-71 on Jan. 17 in Rupp Arena.
Georgia played Tshiebwe 1-on-1 basically and the UK senior hammered the Dawgs for 37 points down 24 rebounds.
“We’re prepared for him to have a good night against Georgia,” Toppin said. “He was in a good mindset, staying assignment sound in ball screen coverage, he’s taking that personal right now.”
UK guard Sahvir Wheeler was injured and didn’t play against Arkansas. CJ Fredrick continues to struggle shooting from the outside, and was also hampered by an injury against Arkansas.
