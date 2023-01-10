The University of Kentucky should be able to find the win column again when it hosts South Carolina on Tuesday night at Rupp Arena.
The Wildcats come back home with even more doubt in what kind of team they can become this season after being thrashed 78-52 at No. 4 Alabama last Saturday. The losing margin could’ve been worse, and there was concern about the way Kentucky didn’t respond in a physical SEC matchup on the road.
The backlash has included strong feelings that UK may not be able to get its season rolling in the right direction, that it may not make the NCAA Tournament, and that UK coach John Calipari doesn’t have the tools to fix it. Over the weekend and into Monday, Calipari was called a candidate that Texas might look at to fill its men’s coaching vacancy.
Calipari said on his radio show Monday night that he hasn’t talked to anybody about the Texas opening. Calipari also said he thinks this team can do some “special things” this season. “The story we write, we’re writing it. No one else is writing it for us. We’re going to write the story.”
UK is 10-5, 1-2 in the SEC and is somehow in 11th place in the league after being ranked No. 4 in the country in the preseason.
South Carolina coming to Lexington should be a chance for the Wildcats to at least get some confidence back, and make some fixes on what went wrong in Tuscaloosa. UK also needs a strong game for a springboard to another difficult road trip to No. 5 Tennessee on Saturday.
UK needs to get starters Jacob Toppin, Cason Wallace and Oscar Tshiebwe on the scoring path again. Those three combined to go 3-of-30 from the floor at Alabama.
Sahvir Wheeler, Antonio Reeves, Adou Thiero and Daimion Collins were bright lights for a time for UK. Reeves came off the bench to score 20 points.
Players said UK is trying to look ahead, fix the mistakes that hurt the team at Alabama, but put that game behind it.
“It’s a long season but we’re looking ahead,” freshman Chris Livingston said. “You’ve got to get better. We worked on being better defensively, trying to get the easier shot, emphasizing fast break points, trying to get to the line.”
“We worry about the next game, trying to fix our mistakes,” Collins said. “Being better executing our offense, staying assignment sound on defense, not breaking down a lot. I want to be an energy player, block shots, rebound, finish around the rim.”
Toppin has a shoulder injury that could keep him out of the South Carolina matchup. “It’s probably day to day,” Calipari said on his radio show.
Calipari also said CJ Fredrick, who has a finger injury, looked good in practice on Monday.
Otherwise, UK will be looking for a win over South Carolina to try and move in the right direction again.
