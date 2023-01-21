The University of Kentucky has been taking things one practice at a time, one play in practice at a time, one game at a time, one possession at a time.
The Wildcats have elected to stack one successful basketball endeavor on top of another to climb back in the SEC race and get themselves in some kind of position for the NCAA Tournament.
Kentucky is No. 39 in the NCAA’s NET rankings. Tennessee is No. 2 and Alabama is No. 3 in the NET.
UK will look to add another successful game against Texas A&M on Saturday at 1 p.m. CT at Rupp Arena. The SEC contest will be on ESPN.
This will be the first trip to Rupp Arena in the Buzz Williams coaching era there. The Aggies are 13-5 and opened 5-0 in the SEC. Texas A&M beat Missouri 82-64 in College Station, and won 94-53 at South Carolina on Jan. 14.
Kentucky lost at Missouri 89-75 on Dec. 28. UK also suffered a huge upset to South Carolina 71-68 on Jan. 10 at Rupp Arena.
Transfers have been key in A&M’s 5-0 SEC start with Dexter Dennis (Wichita State) slashing just shy of a double-double at 11.6 points, 9.6 rebounds a game, and Julius Marble (Michigan State) averaging a team-best 15.6 points a game.
This could be an intriguing matchup in several ways. The Aggies have been starting two bigs and making things difficult defensively inside the 3-point arch. They have clamped down defensively in the first half, allowing South Carolina 18 points and Florida 12 points in the opening 20 minutes of each game. A&M survived 54-52 against Florida on Wednesday.
Kentucky has been notorious for slow starts at home in SEC play, and another one of those against the Aggies could make for a daunting Saturday afternoon.
Kentucky has been trying to avoid the pitfalls and build on a 12-6 mark, 3-3 in the SEC.
“We’re staying disciplined. We’re focused on what we need to do,” senior forward Jacob Toppin said Thursday in Lexington. “Winning every day, taking it day by day. So we’re not trying to get complacent and get used to winning. We want to still have that chip on our shoulder and understand that, we got to be the chasers. We got to hunt and not be hunted. So everyone’s locked in. Everyone’s dialed into winning every day.”
That will be important as the Wildcats try for a third straight win, and continuing a strong push to the end of January.
