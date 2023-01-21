The University of Kentucky has been taking things one practice at a time, one play in practice at a time, one game at a time, one possession at a time.

The Wildcats have elected to stack one successful basketball endeavor on top of another to climb back in the SEC race and get themselves in some kind of position for the NCAA Tournament.

