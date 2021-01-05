A new year has the University of Kentucky looking at its struggling basketball season in a new way.
The Wildcats plowed their way through a double overtime win at Mississippi State last Saturday, which wouldn’t have been impressive except for their road to get to the second win of the season.
They broke a 6-game losing streak with the 78-73 win in Starkville, with John Calipari watching from another location after being ejected for getting two technical fouls.
The way UK is looking at things, it is 1-0 on the “new” season with Vanderbilt coming to Rupp Arena on Tuesday for a 6 p.m. SEC game.
The victory ended a losing streak tied for the second longest in school history, and got the Wildcats off to a 1-0 start in Southeastern Conference play.
Kentucky has never lost three straight games in Rupp Arena in the venue’s 45-year history.
“We just want to keep going,” said Devin Askew, a freshman UK guard. “Our confidence is high right now. And in our perspective, we’re 1-0 right now. The season just started, so we’re 1-0 so we’re happy. We’re undefeated.”
The Cats are 2-6 overall with a No. 144 in the first NET rankings of the season, which were released on Monday.
UK got a significant boost from an unforgettable 23-point breakout performance by redshirt freshman guard Dontaie Allen, who drained seven 3-pointers at Miss. State.
Allen is a former Kentucky Mr. Basketball who had been in the center of a fan-fueled debate over whether the high school basketball shooting machine should get some playing time from John Calipari.
UK has been mired for most of the season in a shooting slump from pretty much anywhere on the floor.
“Coach Cal had been telling Dontaie to be ready, and he was,” UK assistant coach Bruiser Flint said Monday. “You’ve got to give (Allen) credit. I would say the same thing: Be ready. I’m just happy he got in the game and he had some success. I hope he brings confidence because he does add shooting to the team.”
While the debate among BBN will now turn to whether Allen should start, the team has some other issues to work through as well.
Terrence Clarke is nursing an ankle injury and will likely be unavailable Tuesday, which has put Askew back in a starting point guard spot.
Askew worked off the bench after starting early in the season.
“I kind of looked at it as like I needed it,” Askew said Monday. “Like, Cal, he did that to take pressure off of me and I’m in for whatever the team needs and that’s what we needed at the time.
“It kind of just calmed me down when I stepped back. It allowed me to see the game from coming off the bench and it calmed me down. It slowed the game down a little bit for me, so I got to see it.”
Keion Brooks Jr., the only Wildcat who returned with any playing experience from last year, has yet to play a game because of a calf problem.
Allen and Lance Ware could help stretch UK’s rotation if they can contribute points and rebounds — Ware had 13 in 35 minutes at Miss. State.
Vandy is 4-3 and hasn’t beaten what would be considered a stronger opponent this season. It is coming off a 91-72 loss to Florida in Nashville.
Sophomore guard Scotty Pippen Jr. is second in the SEC with 22.6 points per game and leads the team with 4.6 assists per game (fourth in SEC), and is second in the league with 41 made free throws.
