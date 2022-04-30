Keion Brooks at Kentucky and Jamarion Sharp at Western Kentucky were making transfer portal news Friday.
Brooks entered the portal, according to various media reports on social media.
Brooks started all 33 games for the Wildcats this past season and averaged 10.8 points. The 6-foot-7 forward from Fort Wayne (Ind.) would have been a rare senior in the UK program under John Calipari had he returned.
Sharp, at 7-foot-5 the nation’s best shot-blocker, also entered the transfer portal, according to various social media reports. Sharp averaged 4.6 blocks in 28 minutes a game last season. He had 148 total blocks in 32 games.
