Just minutes after Kentucky learned it lost the Hunter Dickinson sweepstakes to Kansas, one of its own entered the transfer portal as forward Lance Ware announced he will be departing Lexington after three seasons as a Wildcat.
Ware was nicknamed Kentucky’s ‘enforcer’ during his time in Lexington and was considered a team-leader as he was named a team captain by Calipari alongside Jacob Toppin ahead of the 2023 NCAA Tournament.
“My time at Kentucky has been a journey that has shaped me not only as a basketball player, but as a man. I’ve really been through it all — COVID, the loss of my brother Terrence Clarke, amazing charity work, big wins, electric atmospheres in Rupp Arena and during every step Big Blue Nation has been behind me. Your support has easily been the best part of the journey,” Ware wrote on Twitter. “However, with every journey, there comes a time when we need to make an important decision on which direction to turn towards next.
“That time is now for me. Although I have loved being a part of Kentucky, being coached by a Hall of Famer and his tremendous staff and battling alongside my brothers day in and day out, it is time for me to take my next step. I want to thank Coach Cal for his support, along with my family, who play an important part in everything I do. I have decided to enter my name into the transfer portal and explore my options to finish my collegiate career. Being a member of the Big Blue family has been a dream come true and I’ll forever say, ‘How about those Cats?’ ”
“Lance has gotten better every year. He’s an exceptional leader and as good a teammate as I’ve ever coached,” UK head coach John Calipari said. “He knows he is welcome to return if he doesn’t find the opportunity he’s looking for.”
Ware signed with Kentucky as a member of its 2020 signing class. A four-star prospect, he was ranked the 39th best player in the nation per 247sports Composite Rankings.
He is the fourth Wildcat to enter the transfer portal this offseason joining Daimion Collins, Sahvir Wheeler, who has committed to Washington and CJ Fredrick, who has committed to Cincinnati.
Cason Wallace and Toppin both entered the NBA Draft and closed the door on their remaining college eligibility, while Oscar Tshiebwe, Chris Livingston and Antonio Reeves have also entered the draft but have left the door open for a possible return to Kentucky.
Returning from last year’s team are Adou Thiero, Ugonna Onyenso and Brennan Canada, while the team has signed the top-ranked freshman recruiting class with Aaron Bradshaw, DJ Wagner, Justin Edwards, Robert Dillingham and Reed Sheppard all joining the Cats for the 2023-24 season.
