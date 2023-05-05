Just minutes after Kentucky learned it lost the Hunter Dickinson sweepstakes to Kansas, one of its own entered the transfer portal as forward Lance Ware announced he will be departing Lexington after three seasons as a Wildcat.

Ware was nicknamed Kentucky’s ‘enforcer’ during his time in Lexington and was considered a team-leader as he was named a team captain by Calipari alongside Jacob Toppin ahead of the 2023 NCAA Tournament.

