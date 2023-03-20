GREENSBORO, N.C. - Kentucky's 2022-23 season came to an end Sunday in Greensboro as sixth-seeded UK fell 75-69 to third-seeded Kansas State in the NCAA Tournament's Round of 32.

"Tough way to end. We had some guys really fight like crazy and then had a couple of guys offensively not play their game the way they played all year, but that stuff happens in this tournament," UK head coach John Calipari said postgame.

