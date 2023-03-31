Kentucky forward Jacob Toppin is calling it a career after three seasons in Lexington.
The UK senior, who transferred in from Rhode Island, will enter the 2023 NBA Draft and forego his remaining college eligibility, he announced Friday.
“Before we even start, I want to thank God, because without Him none of this would be possible,” Toppin said. “I want to thank my mom, because without her sacrifice me nor my brother would be the men we are today. I want to thank all my family and friends for supporting me along this journey.
“To Big Blue Nation: ever since I was a kid, it’s always been a dream of mine to be able to play at the highest level of basketball,” Toppin continued. “I came to Kentucky to chase that dream and in my time here, I’ve grown tremendously not only as a player but as a man. This place has taught me things that I will take with me for the rest of my life. For that, I want to thank my coaches and my teammates and most importantly the fans. Your support and passion are things I’ll never forget, and I will carry with me. It has been a memorable time for me, and Kentucky will forever hold a special place in my heart. I’ve loved my time here, but I’m ready to finally fulfill my lifelong dream of playing in the NBA. With that being said I will be entering my name into the 2023 NBA Draft.”
Toppin was a key contributor for the Wildcats (22-12) this season, averaging 12.4 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 2.2 assists while starting 31 of 33 games. He went from 17.7 minutes per game last season to 31.5 minutes per game this season while doubling his scoring, rebounding and assists per game from a year ago.
“I’m excited for Jacob to take this next step of chasing his dream of becoming a professional player,” UK head coach John Calipari said. “Jacob has steadily improved every season and is ready for this next step. He has all of the tools to be successful in that league and is mentally prepared beyond measure to handle anything that comes his way. Proud of you, kid!!”
Over his last 16 games heading into Kentucky’s second round NCAA Tournament loss to Kansas State, Toppin averaged 14.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 2.6 assists while shooting 51.4% from the floor and making 13 of 33 shots from beyond the arc (39.3%) with six double-doubles.
That was a far cry from where Toppin was early in the season, admitting he reached “rock bottom” mentally as he struggled with his confidence after playing 13 scoreless minutes in a loss at Missouri.
Prior to the NCAA Tournament, Calipari named Toppin one of the team’s captains.
“If you are me and you are looking at these kids like they’re your own children and you see what he has done, you don’t think I’m ecstatic for this kid and his family?” Calipari said. “I told his mom, ‘I’m so proud of your son because he was in a tough place. ‘She said, ‘I know.’ Where Jacob was, and now where he is now, that’s a W.”
In Kentucky’s 61-53 win over Providence in the first round, Toppin dominated his head-to-head matchup against former Wildcat Bryce Hopkins, finishing with 18 points and six rebounds while limiting Hopkins to just seven points on 2 of 9 shooting and eight rebounds. Toppin, who scored in double figures for the 15th time in his last 16 games, also made six straight free throws over the final 1:14 to help close it out, and held Hopkins under 10 points for just the fifth time in 33 games this season while drawing a pair of charges and helping to force Hopkins into a game-high four turnovers.
He is the third member of UK’s 2022-23 roster to announce a public decision this offseason. Point guard Sahvir Wheeler entered the NCAA transfer portal on Monday and forward Brennan Canada, who was placed on scholarship in January, announced he will return on Thursday.
