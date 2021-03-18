Kaleb Keown drilled six first-half 3-pointers and scored a game-best 24 points to drive Hancock County past Breckinridge County 66-59 in the opening round of the boys’ 11th District Basketball Tournament on Wednesday night at Hancock County High School in Hawesville.
Hancock County (8-10) meets Meade County (8-10) at 6 p.m. on Friday for the championship. Breckinridge County ends its season at 7-11.
Darian Clay scored 14 points for the Hornets, who also got 12 points each from Evan Ferry and Ryan Ogle.
Kason Morris and Eamon O’Donohugh each scored 16 for the Fighting Tigers, who also got 13 points from Ethan Lucas.
HANCOCK COUNTY 20-18-11-17 — 66
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY 15-12-15-17 — 59
Hancock County (66) — Keown 24, Clay 14, Ferry 12, Ogle 12, Powers 4.
Breckinridge County (59) — Morris 16, O’Donohugh 16, Lucas 13, Taul 5, Proctor 4, Critchelow 3, Perks 2.
