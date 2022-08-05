SAN FRANCISCO — Clayton Kershaw left his start with low back pain and the Los Angeles Dodgers went on to beat the San Francisco Giants 5-3 on Thursday to complete a four-game sweep.
Kershaw appeared to feel discomfort while he was warming up before the bottom of the fifth inning. The three-time NL Cy Young Award winner winced and pointed to his dugout, and then walked off the field gingerly with a trainer.
Mookie Betts and Trea Turner homered for Los Angeles, which completed its first four-game sweep in San Francisco since 1977. The majors-leading Dodgers have won eight straight games against the Giants, matching the longest streak in Los Angeles history.
ATHLETICS 8, ANGELS 7
ANAHEIM, Calif. — The Angels tied a major league record with seven solo homers, including two by Shohei Ohtani, but still lost to the Athletics.
The Angels are the first team in the majors to hit seven solo homers and score no other runs in a game. They’re also the sixth team to hit seven homers and lose, according to STATS.
ROCKIES 7, PADRES 3
SAN DIEGO — Ryan McMahon hit a three-run homer off Joe Musgrove and drove in five runs for Colorado, which beat Juan Soto and San Diego to avoid a five-game sweep.
Soto hit a triple and double and scored one run.
ASTROS 6, GUARDIANS 0
CLEVELAND — Justin Verlander pitched six scoreless innings for his MLB-leading 15th victory, Chas McCormick and Martin Maldonado each homered and had three RBIs, and AL West-leading Houston beat Cleveland.
METS 6, BRAVES 4
NEW YORK — Deadline acquisition Tyler Naquin homered twice in his home debut, Edwin Diaz locked down his first two-inning save as a pro and New York beat Atlanta to open a pivotal five-game series between the NL East rivals.
Pete Alonso and Daniel Vogelbach hit back-to-back homers in the third for the Mets, who extended their lead over the Braves to 41/2 games. Alonso, who began the scoring with a single in the first, finished with three RBIs.
PIRATES 5, BREWERS 4, 10 INNINGS
PITTSBURGH — Bryan Reynolds raced home on a wild pitch with one out in the 10th inning, helping the Pirates complete a three-game sweep.
CARDINALS 4, CUBS 3, GAME 1 CARDINALS 7, CUBS 2, GAME 2
ST. LOUIS — Newly acquired José Quintana won in his debut with St. Louis, Tyler O’Neill and Nolan Arenado homered and the Cardinals beat Chicago, completing a doubleheader sweep of the Cubs.
The Cardinals won the opener as Lars Nootbaar hit a tying sacrifice fly in the seventh inning and a game-ending RBI single in the ninth.
Quintana, traded from the Pittsburgh Pirates to St. Louis on Monday, surrendered one run, one hit and two walks and struck out seven batters in six innings in a no-decision debut with the Cardinals, who have won four straight and are tied for first place in the NL Central with Milwaukee.
Willson Contreras homered for Chicago, which dropped its fourth straight game.
RAYS 7, TIGERS 2
DETROIT — Brandon Lowe had a two-run home run among his three hits and drove in three runs as Tampa Bay beat Detroit.
PHILLIES 5, NATIONALS 4
PHILADELPHIA — Noah Syndergaard won his Phillies debut despite giving up four runs, Alec Bohm hit a three-run home run and Philadelphia won a rain-shortened, five-inning game over Washington.
BLUE JAYS 9, TWINS 3
MINNEAPOLIS — Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a three-run homer, Teoscar Hernández homered for the second straight day and Toronto cruised past Minnesota.
Whit Merrifield had two hits in his Blue Jays debut after being acquired from Kansas City for two minor leaguers at the trade deadline. He revealed earlier in the day that he’s now vaccinated against COVID-19 and cleared to play in Canada.
RANGERS 3, WHITE SOX 2
ARLINGTON, Texas — Meibrys Viloria had a tiebreaking pinch-hit single in the seventh inning and Texas beat Chicago as the Rangers became the first team since 1986 to have two of its first-round picks make their big league debuts as starters in the same game.
ROYALS 7, RED SOX 3
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Salvador Perez hit a line drive, three-run homer run to break open a close game and finished with four RBIs, leading Kansas City over Boston.
