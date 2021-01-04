It’s been nearly 10 months since high school basketball has been played in Kentucky due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in mid-March, and area teams are excited about returning to the hardwood for competition.
And it all begins on Monday, as KHSAA games tip off across the commonwealth.
“It’s going to be different with limited attendance and all, but we’re glad to get started,” said Owensboro coach Rod Drake, whose Red Devils host Butler County at 6 p.m. Monday. “It’s an opportunity to refresh yourself, getting excited after the holidays and anticipating being back on the court — our players are excited to be playing.
“In some ways, I’m surprised we’re playing, but I’m happy we are. We need to get out there. If we don’t get back to some semblance of normalcy, we’re going to lose a whole generation.
“It’s hard to know how it’s all going to play out, so you’ve just got to take it one day at a time and enjoy the moment.”
Other area boys’ games scheduled to be played on Monday include Evangel Christian at Owensboro Catholic (7 p.m.); Apollo at Union County (7:30 p.m.); and Hancock County at Cloverport (All ‘A’ 3rd Region Tournament, 7:30 p.m.).
On the girls’ side, Owensboro Catholic hasn’t played since winning the 2020 3rd Region Tournament at the Sportscenter.
The Lady Aces never got to play a game in the Sweet 16 at Rupp Arena due to the coronavirus.
“This is the first time we’ve started a season with a winning streak,” quipped Catholic High coach Michael Robertson, whose team visits Edmonson County at 6 p.m. Monday for a first-round game in the All ‘A’ 3rd Region Tournament.
“Our girls are ready to get back on the court and play a game — they’re excited about the opportunity to finally get a new season started and to play the game they love to play.”
Robertson believes some important lessons were learned in 2020.
“You can’t take anything for granted anymore,” Robertson said. “That’s the realization I believe most people have gotten out of all this — it shows you how precious every moment is, and I don’t think we’ll ever take anything for granted after what we’ve been through.
“It’s exciting to be back together as a team playing this great game again.”
Other area girls’ games scheduled for Monday include Hancock County at Cloverport (All ‘A’ 3rd Region Tournament, 5:30 p.m.); Webster County at Apollo (7 p.m.); and Grayson County at Ohio County (7 p.m.).
