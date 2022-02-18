The KHSAA Board of Control made a much-wanted change in early round of the high school football playoffs across all six of its classes in Kentucky.
The Board reviewed feedback from designated representatives of the football-playing schools regarding playoff bracketing for the first two rounds after months of review on the topic.
The Board accepted the results of the survey in which over 93% of the football schools submitted a response and more than two-thirds of responders preferred an immediate adjustment to the bracketing for the first and second rounds. This change will start play across adjacent districts beginning in 2022 rather than within districts.
“Almost two-thirds of our football school representatives were in favor of playing outside of the district in those early rounds,” said KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett. “Clearly with such a limited schedule of 10 games, there is strong desire to play teams other than their in-district opponents in those early rounds regardless of travel logistics.”
The Board held a lengthy discussion regarding the current and worsening shortage of licensed officials.
Looking at comparative data for the last four years, the Board wants the membership to be forward-thinking in initiatives to attract and retain officials. Especially important was a need for school- and district-level emphasis on conduct by spectators, including school representatives.
