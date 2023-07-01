The Kentucky High School Athletic Association’s mandatory two-week dead period is here.
From July 25 to July 9, middle school and high school athletes and coaches are prohibited from sports activities or even contacting one another.
At its core, the dead period is meant to serve as a break from the rigors of summer workouts — a chance to rest, relax and recharge — before practices for fall sports start up later this month. The time off provides a reprieve for athletes, both for their bodies and their minds — and those factors often go hand in hand.
According to a study conducted by the National Council of Youth Sports, more than 66% of kids between 10 and 14 years old quit sports because they were injured. Sprains and strains represent the most common ailments (37% of high school injuries), based on research conducted by the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons.
Not only that, but mental burnout is a real thing, as well.
Chronic stress, single-sport specialization and lack of decision-making are all cited as major factors in an athlete losing interest — especially when the work associated with the sport starts outweighing the fun of playing and getting better.
Of course, not everything about the dead period is ideal.
Some critics don’t think it’s long enough, others would prefer less time off, and some people would opt for it to be voluntary altogether.
However, it’s a necessary break — not just for student-athletes but for their families and coaches as well.
When the dead period was first created in the mid-1990s, it was a result of families feeling like they didn’t have enough time during the summer to take a vacation or do other activities. The compromise, instead, was to provide a stretch of time in which school sports were strictly prohibited.
It’s not always easy to get time off from work, so having a set standard for when families can pack up and head off for 14 days is a nice comfort for parents.
There are other aspects to the dead period, too.
Athletes can’t use school facilities, team equipment or school uniforms, while coaches can’t communicate with players, promote other activities with athletes or hold fundraisers.
So, even if a group of athletes themselves decide to get together and work out during the dead period, they can’t do it with school property or on school grounds.
Coaches will often use the break to get away from their players, as well.
It’s a nice break for coaches — many who work far longer hours than anyone really anticipates — to shift focus to their families or other non-sports activities.
Talk to any high school coach, and it’s a welcome break, especially since they know what’s coming later this month.
Pretty soon, the 2023-24 school year will be here. That means the preparation for the fall will be cranked up to the max. After all, the summer usually goes by a lot faster than you realize — the two-week break will zoom past even quicker — and then it’s back to work.
The dead period is a much-needed break for everyone involved, and it should be enjoyed while it’s here.
