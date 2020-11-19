The Kentucky High School Athletic Association Board of Control voted unanimously Wednesday to push back the start of winter sports seasons, including basketball, to Jan. 4, due to the current high positivity rate of the COVID-19 pandemic in the commonwealth.
Basketball season was originally scheduled to start on Monday.
“I really can’t in clear conscience tell you that I think it’s a good idea for our member schools to start playing official games this coming Monday,” KHSAA commissioner Julian Tackett said. “There has been an increasing push to push back some things as we move indoors.
“The real advantage of pushing back is to have a full season with a culminating (championship) event — basketball is the lifeblood of our state.
“Trying to start before Christmas break is an invitation to disaster — something’s got to give.”
Dates for the girls’ and boys’ state basketball tournaments at Lexington’s Rupp Arena have been tentatively set, with the girls set to play the week of March 17-21 and the boys scheduled to play the week of March 24-28.
An eight-week regular season will run through the end of February, with district tournaments starting March 1 and regional tournaments beginning on March 8.
The late start to the season could be an advantage for certain basketball teams in the state — including the Owensboro Red Devils.
“One of the positives of this, for us, is that for the first time in 20 to 25 years or maybe longer we could have our full team practicing together two or three weeks ahead of the opening game,” OHS coach Rod Drake said. “I’m not sure I remember that happening in my lifetime because we’ve always had to wait for the football season to end to have our full roster together.
“Beyond this, more than ever, tomorrow is not promised, so we’re emphasizing making the most of every day you’ve got — in other words, give it everything you’ve got today. This is our focus, and the players have responded well to it.”
Tackett acknowledged that the situation remains fluid due to the pandemic, and a board of control meeting will be held on Dec. 10 to review and confirm the status of dates for championship events.
An option to push the respective basketball state tournaments back to late April and early May was discussed in the board’s work session prior to the meeting but was not proposed for a vote.
Tackett noted that the KHSAA’s catastrophic insurance will not begin until Dec. 14 — three weeks prior to the new start of the winter sports season.
Last season, the KHSAA lost about $1.5 million when it was forced to abort the in-progress girls’ state basketball tournament and subsequently cancel the entire boys’ Sweet 16 due to the national outbreak of the pandemic.
Owensboro Catholic’s girls and boys teams fell victim to those shutdowns last season, and Lady Aces coach Michael Robertson desperately hopes his team will have a season to play.
“I’m fine with not starting the season until Jan. 4, I understand it,” Robertson said. “But these kids need a season, and I’m rooting for them — they need an outlet with everything else that’s going on in the world right now.
“I’m not surprised by the delay, and I’m OK with it — I just want a season for our girls, especially these seniors. I know how heartbreaking it was last season when we didn’t get to play in the state tournament, and I just want us to find a way to play.”
Meanwhile, Owensboro’s Todd Harper and other athletic directors around the state will be hard at work over the next several weeks reconfiguring and finalizing winter schedules.
“Scheduling will begin quickly, but it’s possible that we’ll be working on schedules right up to the start of the new year,” Harper said. “One option is to keep our current schedules (from Jan. 4 on) and add some games to the end of them. Another option is to tear them up and start all over.
“We want to play each (9th) district team at least once, and I just hope our kids can be able to compete this winter, but at this point, there are still so many unknowns — it’s going to be a wild ride.”
