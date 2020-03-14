There will be no spring football practice this year for Kentucky high schools.
The Kentucky High School Athletic Association on Friday announced that directive to football coaches and school administrators.
KHSAA commissioner Julian Tackett sent an email about spring practice Friday.
The KHSAA also said that it is putting a dead period in place from now through Sunday, April 12, for all spring sports.
These moves were in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has caused the cancellation of the NCAA Tournament and suspension of pro sports seasons.
“It’s an unprecedented situation, and we want to commend Commissioner Tackett for making difficult decisions and communicating effectively to us,” Owensboro High School football coach Jay Fallin said. “They’re making decisions in the best interest of the health and safety of the students and public.”
John Edge is going into his first season at head football coach at Apollo High School. Spring practice would be good for Edge to start getting his plans in place for Apollo, but he also know there are bigger concerns at play.
“I would love to have spring practice, but this is just part of it, something we’re going to have to figure out and move on,” Edge said. “Right now I want to be focused on get in shape, get stronger. Later we’ll start to get ready for June.”
There can be no organized workouts or practices during the dead period, but athletes can do things on their own.
Daviess County was having a new locker room installed and was able to move spring dates up to this past week, so it got a little work in before the KHSAA stopped spring practice.
“We got about three practices in,” DC coach Matt Brannon said.
He was thankful that football was not in the middle of its season when all the coronavirus precautions began.
“The idea that you had been prepping, getting ready for the season, then all of a sudden it’s cut short, that would be rough,” Brannon said.
The KHSAA said “At this point, there are no plans to cancel state championship play in the spring sports and sport-activities of baseball, softball, tennis, track & field, archery, bass fishing or esports season 2.”
Brannon and the other coaches talked to their teams about why it was important to follow these public health guidelines.
“It puts a perspective on what’s important,” Brannon said. “Football, it’s really a game. What’s more important is the health of our kids,, health of parents, grandparents. (The KHSAA) they’re making decisions to keep people safe.”
