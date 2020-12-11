The Kentucky High School Athletic Association Board of Control gave the green light for high school basketball teams to begin official practices on Monday and start their seasons on Jan. 4 during a special called meeting on Thursday.

The vote passed by a 12-5 margin.

In addition, by a 14-3 vote, the board pushed back the dates of the state basketball tournaments two weeks, with the girls’ and boys’ Sweet 16 events now scheduled to be held between March 29-April 8 at Lexington’s Rupp Arena.

A previous proposal, advocated by KHSAA commissioner Julian Tackett, would have pushed the state tournaments back to April 24-May 9, but it failed by a vote of 9-8.

Several scheduling conflicts exist at Rupp Arena between late March and late April, according to Tackett, who noted that the April 24-May 9 period was the only one that would allow the traditional Wednesday-Sunday schedule for both the girls’ and boys’ state tournaments.

A Jan. 4 start date will allow for a nine- or 10-week basketball regular season, depending on whether district tournaments will begin on March 8 or March 15.

Dates for state championships in swimming and wrestling are yet to be determined.

KHSAA basketball activities were halted in March due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. The girls’ state tournament was shut down after five first-round games had been played, and the boys’ state tournament was subsequently canceled.

Owensboro Catholic’s girls’ and boys’ teams won 3rd Region championships in 2020, but neither got to play in the Sweet 16.