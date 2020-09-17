The KHSAA will allow basketball to start practice in late October with games beginning in late November.
Basketball can begin official practice Oct. 26 with contests allowed to be played on a tentative start date of Nov. 23 in a season already moved earlier than normal for a start due to facility conflicts for planned state events.
“Nothing really changed as far as games being played,” Daviess County boys’ coach Neil Hayden said of season starting dates. “There are still some unknowns, can you have Christmas tournaments, some of these events where there are several teams at one site? As far as getting to play, I was excited to see that, I’m pretty encouraged.”
The KHSAA Board of Control approved practice and competition dates for winter sports and sports-activities on Wednesday.
“Hopefully we can stay on course, keep kids safe, continue to improve our protocols and things will continue to open up,” Apollo athletic director Dan Crume said.
Winter sports and sport-activities include basketball, bowling, competitive cheer, dance, swimming & diving, and wrestling.
Swimming & diving and wrestling can start practices on Nov. 2. Swimming & diving will have a total of fourteen competitions beginning Nov. 16 while wrestling can begin its regular-season on Dec. 7 with a limit of sixteen competitions. Interscholastic scrimmages are eliminated in all three sports for this season.
“As participants in various programs begin to get back to games and competitions, we have to help ensure a healthy transition, and returning in segments ensures an appropriate progression,” said KHSAA Commissioner Julian Tackett. “We are thankful that unlike most collegiate games last weekend, our schools seem to take extra steps to be sure that, in a safe manner, these students can remain involved. We want that involvement and despite the fact that national sports medicine authorities don’t consider sideline cheer or other groups as essential to a contest (defining essential individuals for contests as the athletes in the contests, coaches, officials, event staff, medical staff, and security in resumption documents), we have to be sure things are done safely during this ongoing pandemic.
“A few individuals we have heard from seem to think that you can just pick up where things left off last year, but that is not practical from a health and safety standpoint and based on health data.”
