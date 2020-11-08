Following a Friday night that saw numerous coronavirus-related cancellations across the commonwealth, the Kentucky High School Athletic Association decided to delay the start of the football playoffs for one week, the KHSAA announced Saturday.
The KHSAA notified member schools Saturday morning in an effort to provide teams the time to review their situations and work with their health departments to determine the best course of action.
The first round of the playoffs will now take place the weekend of Nov. 19-21, with no additional planned changes in the playoff structure.
In the meantime, the KHSAA said schools and school systems should review site strategies, seating capacities and all other facets of the likely contests and reminded students that what they do outside of practice and the game field can have a tremendous impact on themselves and those around them.
For Daviess County, which has had two games wiped out this season because of COVID-19 precautions, a delay means the Panthers will go three weeks without playing.
“Our last game was Oct. 30, and now we don’t play again until two weeks from yesterday,” DCHS athletic director Larry Logsdon said Saturday. “We didn’t really have any injuries, so we’re not really healing anybody. I just hope we get to play.”
The Panthers will enter the Class 6-A, District 1 playoffs as the fourth seed and are set to take on Henderson County.
“I hope they don’t scratch the first round where (seeds) three and four don’t get to play,” Logsdon said, “because anything can happen in our district.”
The KHSAA highly advised that all levels of school administration contribute in hosting decisions and use the interim time to play out various “what if” scenarios based on changing data.
“It goes without saying that we are in the midst of issues within our state and the current status of the pandemic,” KHSAA commissioner Julian Tackett said in a release. “I have stated all along that decisions made by our office, at any point in time, would be done so in the best interest of student-athletes.
“While it may be a calculated strategic decision that in time, we feel was not the best path, we have to make decisions based on today’s information because tomorrow is so unknown.”
The significant number of “red” counties in Kentucky in part caused the KHSAA to switch the starting dates for the football playoffs.
“This decision isn’t just about the few ongoing quarantines, it’s about 82 counties Friday being defined as ‘red,’ including the vast majority of the east,” Tackett said. “It’s about giving our schools time to deal with the issues around athletics, which are not identical to the issues around the school day and as such, may need separate local discussions.”
As a result of the postseason delay, the following guidelines will be in place for member schools: The first round will begin with the weekend of Nov. 19-20-21; teams are permitted to schedule contests this season after elimination (or withdrawal); teams may voluntarily withdraw from the playoffs without penalty; if a seeded team withdraws and other district teams remain in the alignment, teams from that district that didn’t qualify will be given an opportunity to enter the bracket; if there are withdrawals during the process, the bracket pod (district) will be re-seeded up to a point, after which the withdrawal will simply create a bye.
Meanwhile, the KHSAA’s review will continue, and substantial changes could be made as needed in future days and weeks.
