There’s been criticism of the KHSAA (when isn’t there?) over its decision not to grant an exemption for Reed Sheppard and Travis Perry to play in a charity game to aid eastern Kentucky flood victims.
As usual the KHSAA was viewed generally in this situation as taking away an opportunity.
The Midwest Charity Classic was set for August 27 in Lexington. It was to showcase several UK recruits, like Sheppard and Perry, along with Robert Dillingham. Sheppard (North Laurel) and Dillingham are UK commits from the class of 2023. Perry is a 2024 UK target from Lyon County High School.
There were other highly touted high school stars committed to the event, which was going to be at Frederick Douglass High School.
Proceeds from the game were to go to the Kentucky Flood Relief Fund of the American Red Cross.
The KHSAA put up an announcement Wednesday morning on its social media accounts referring to a KHSAA bylaw concerning preseason restrictions on high school basketball players in the ninth grade and above who have already represented a school.
The KHSAA post said in part that Commissioner Julian Tackett and the Board of Control proposed an amendment at the 2021 annual meeting of the membership that would have removed preseason restrictions in basketball under Bylaw 9. The membership voted a resounding No on the amendment (145-50), and the KHSAA said this week that no waiver would be given for this game because the membership wanted that rule enforced.
Basically, the KHSAA said you got what you voted for. I liked that approach. Of course, there were plenty of folks out there in the commonwealth who did not, and they responded on social media.
There was and is plenty of arguing, but it wasn’t all bashing.
There were a couple of good ideas put out by folks that can have high school athletic events across the state helping that effort.
Kayla Moore VanHoose posted on social media a couple of days ago that eastern Kentucky would need help for years, and “take one game of your season and donate the proceeds. They will need it then just as much.”
One game proceeds from basketball or football from just half of the nearly 200 schools that voted on that KHSAA amendment would make a good sized donation to the Kentucky Flood Relief Fund.
The KHSAA is one of those organizations that will never get it right in the eyes of many. Use of the RPI metric certainly raises blood pressure among high school football coaches in Kentucky.
Maybe the KHSAA membership will vote yes when the basketball amendment is brought up again.
