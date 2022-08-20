There’s been criticism of the KHSAA (when isn’t there?) over its decision not to grant an exemption for Reed Sheppard and Travis Perry to play in a charity game to aid eastern Kentucky flood victims.

As usual the KHSAA was viewed generally in this situation as taking away an opportunity.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.