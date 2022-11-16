When Noah Rhinerson became eligible to play football at Owensboro Catholic two weeks ago there was some curiosity in the high school football community about how quickly he was cleared by the KHSAA to play for Catholic.
Rhinerson, a running back-defensive back, transferred from Apollo in late September, went to Owensboro Catholic, practiced with the team for more than a month, then was ruled eligible in time for Catholic’s first kHSAA Class 2-A playoff game, a 54-8 win over Fort Campbell.
Rhinerson has been productive in the two games he’s played, catching three passes for 17 yards and a touchdown against Fort Campbell. He had three rushes for 26 yards and a touchdown, and also caught three passes for 26 yards in Catholic’s 47-32 win over McLean County last Friday.
After the Fort Campbell win, Catholic coach Jason Morris called Rhinerson “another great athlete we’re going to throw in the mix.”
In regards to an early season transfer being eligible within the same season at another school, the KHSAA said that is not an unusual circumstance.
Darren Bilberry is an assistant commissioner with the KHSAA who is the director of eligibility and hearing officer for matters relating to Bylaw 2, 3, 6, and 7. Bylaw 6 in the KHSAA handbook deals with student athlete eligibility.
Bilberry and the KHSAA don’t comment on specific cases, but he did offer some insight into bylaw interpretations.
“Under Bylaw 6, basically what says is if an athlete transfers, they are automatically ineligible for one year,” Bilberry said. “There are a list of exceptions and if a transfer meets one of those exceptions, they can be ruled eligible to play.
“It happens in midseason all the time. Sometimes a transfer is necessitated by a custodial change, a residence change, and sometimes that happens in the middle of the season.”
According to Bylaw 6 of the KHSAA handbook, “Any student who has been enrolled in grades 9-12 and has participated in any varsity contest in any sport at any school while maintaining permanent residence following enrollment in grade 9 and who then transfers schools shall be ineligible for interscholastic athletics at the varsity (first team) level in that sport for a period of one year from the date of last participation.”
Parent custodial changes, or changes in residence, are among the reasons for discretionary exceptions that can be made by the KHSAA.
“It’s common,” Bilberry said. “If you go to the handbook, it talks about exceptions, and nothing says those can’t happen in midseason.”
