OWESPTS-11-16-22 RHINERSON TRANSFER

Owensboro Catholic’s Noah Rhinerson (8) runs away from the pursuit of Fort Campbell’s Torrance Dixon on a kickoff return on Nov. 4 at Independence Bank Field at Steele Stadium.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

When Noah Rhinerson became eligible to play football at Owensboro Catholic two weeks ago there was some curiosity in the high school football community about how quickly he was cleared by the KHSAA to play for Catholic.

Rhinerson, a running back-defensive back, transferred from Apollo in late September, went to Owensboro Catholic, practiced with the team for more than a month, then was ruled eligible in time for Catholic’s first kHSAA Class 2-A playoff game, a 54-8 win over Fort Campbell.

