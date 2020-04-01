The Kentucky High School Athletic Association announced Tuesday that spring sports activity for baseball, softball, tennis, and track and field — regular season and postseason — has been suspended until further notice.
The announcement came in the wake of a KHSAA dead period — imposed on March 13 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic — that was originally set to end April 13.
In a post on its website, the KHSAA indicates the status of spring sports regular seasons and postseasons “will be continually reviewed as more data is available regarding school resumption or cessation and activities being conducted in alignment with (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and state and local directives.”
The announcement had a ring of finality to it, however, for Owensboro High School baseball coach Logan Johnson.
“The wording leaves a little loophole, I guess,” Johnson said, “but to make this announcement this early, just three weeks into the season, I would say (the season) is probably over.
“I just feel bad for all the guys who put their heart and soul into Owensboro baseball, and I feel especially bad for the seniors — we have 10 of them, so this is really tough. It’s not an easy pill to swallow.”
Johnson said he understands both sides of the issue, however, with regard to its relation to the coronavirus.
“We just have to trust what our state and national leaders are telling us,” Johnson said. “There are a lot of people out there who are making the tough decisions on all this.”
Apollo High School softball coach Stephen Julian — whose daughter Madison is an E-Gals senior — is hoping for the best.
“I’m holding out hope, fingers crossed,” Stephen Julian said. “There are still some options. I can see the possibility of playing a two- or three-week regular season before the (postseason) tournaments begin.
“There’s a good chance, though, that it could be over.”
Madison Julian is one of seven Apollo seniors.
“If we don’t play, it’s going to be toughest on them,” Stephen Julian said. “Four of them have played ball for me since they were seven years old, so there’s a lot of history there.”
Julian, too, understands the larger ramifications.
“Absolutely, better safe than sorry,” he said. “Selfishly, we want to play, but we understand the big picture, definitely — it’s a situation in our world that none of us have faced before.”
The current KHSAA calendar shows baseball and softball district tournaments are scheduled to start May 18. Regional track and field and tennis events can be completed anytime between May 18-30. All spring sports state championships are slated to be completed by June 7.
