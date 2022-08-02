Ugonna Kingsley Onyenso, the 39th ranked prospect in the Top247 of 2022, has committed to Kentucky.
He announced his decision live from Senegal at the NBA Academy Africa, in a ceremony that was broadcast live on the 247 Sports YouTube page.
“I have two reasons for choosing to play with Kentucky,” he said. “The first is their track record with their bigs. They know how to develop their bigs to get to the next level. My second reason is that I have seen them play and they play my style of basketball. The way they are positionless and the way they run the floor. After talking to Coach Cal, I knew that would be the place for me.”
Kingsley Onyenso was previously ranked the 21st overall prospect in the national class of 2023 before confirming his plans to reclassify less than two weeks ago and now finalizes an incoming Kentucky class that also includes a pair of McDonald’s All-Americans in Chris Livingston and Cason Wallace, and a late-blooming big guard in Adou Theiro. UK also added Illinois State transfer Antonio Reeves.
Kentucky now finishes with the third ranked 2022 recruiting class in the country.
A 7-footer with a 7-foot-5 wingspan, Kingsley Onyeno not only has game-changing size and length, but also terrific defensive instincts. He was one of the most dominant shot-blockers in all of prep school basketball last year, after arriving at Putnam Science Academy in Connecticut for the second semester.
While his defense is currently ahead of his offense, he has a soft natural touch to develop and is also both a lob threat and a rim-runner who changes ends particularly well for a player his size.
Kingsley Onyeno is a true center, which means he will have the luxury of being brought along slowly next year behind the reining National Player of the Year Oscar Tshiebwe, who averaged 17.4 points, 15.1 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per game last year.
John Calipari and his staff also already hold three commitments in the rising senior class of 2023 following Justin Edwards announcement, live on CBS Sports HQ, last week as he joined a pair of five-star guards in Robert Dillingham and Reed Sheppard.
They are also among the leading contenders for two of the top uncommitted prospects in the national class of 2023 in DJ Wagner and Ron Holland.
