Ugonna Kingsley Onyenso, the 39th ranked prospect in the Top247 of 2022, has committed to Kentucky.

He announced his decision live from Senegal at the NBA Academy Africa, in a ceremony that was broadcast live on the 247 Sports YouTube page.

