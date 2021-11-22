Kentucky Motor Speedway had a good 2-year run despite having a summer disrupted by COVID-19 in 2020.
This year's season ran from April through the season-ending events and crowning of 2021 points champions in early November.
What happened in between helped make the 60th anniversary season at KMS special for the famed speedway.
Track promoter Scott Slaton brought in the "King of the Wing" national sprint car touring series to the track in August for their first time in Kentucky. Slaton also introduced several new events to the track, while keeping traditions such as the Scott Velotta Bluegrass Classic and the Kentucky Asphalt Championship.
"It was probably the King of the Wing Show and Thursday Night Thunder," Slaton said of his favorite events this racing season. "Those were great shows. Keeping the asphalt championship was great, too."
Slaton is not renewing his lease at KMS, though.
"It's been tough, the track is in a hard spot, there were some reasons for that, and COVID was one of them," Slaton said. "There are a lot of things going on in the summer now. Little kids are playing sports all year around now, a family only has so much time. That makes it tough, and we have to try and share that time.
"The place is full of tradition, it was cool just to be associated with it. This wasn't a failure. I'm 58, a lot of people don't understand the commitment to do that deal. It's almost like being a racer. It's your family, your job. If you're messing with racing, your family almost has to be involved. It just takes a lot of time, effort and money.
"There were super people to work with, great employees, super fans, great race car teams. We averaged 65 cars a night, that's great, it's a lot better than it has been."
COVID-19 did have an impact on KMS and other racing tracks in the area.
"When I signed the lease at the beginning of the 2020 season, we had no idea that the COVID-19 pandemic was going to happen," Slaton said. "We navigated through it and had a pretty successful season. We faced a lot of challenges in 2021 too, but we made the best of it and put on a good show for the fans and competitors."
Slaton is glad he had the association with the track, and he isn't sure what will be the future plans for the track.
"I appreciate everyone's support during the last 2 seasons," Slaton said. "That support includes track sponsors, competitors, employees and fans. Without any single one of those, we couldn't put on a show. My biggest deal is thanking the racers, employees, it takes a big commitment from more than one person.
"The track has been there 60 years, it made it 58 without me. I wish the best of luck to Kentucky Motor Speedway in the future and am honored to have been a part of its legacy."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.