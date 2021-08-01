There has been some heat both on the track and in the temperature so far this summer at Kentucky Motor Speedway.
The 3/8 mile short track at Whitesville is celebrating its 60th anniversary, and it has been a pretty good recovery year from the COVID-19 summer of 2020.
Racing on Sunday nights has drawn around 500 to 600 per race, track promoter Scott Slaton said.
“We’ve had some big nights and some off nights,” Slaton said. “It’s been hot. When we started from our race Memorial Day weekend we had 97 cars and a ton of people.”
Summer heat and humidity has tapered the crowds on some Sundays, Slaton said.
Still, racing has been strong on the track throughout the summer.
Among the classes are Sportsman, Pure Stock, Mini Stocks, Hobby Stock. They have been running oval and figure 8 races in Whitesville.
There are KMS Scrapper class, featuring vehicles without headlights, tail lights, side windows and mirrors, and the Young Guns class for youths ages 12-16.
Ford ovals and Ford figure 8s are also in a racing class with Crown Victoria cars racing. One week fans can see Scrapper Powder Puffs and one week they can see Crown Vic Powder Puffs.
“A dad and son, dad and daughter can take headlights out of it, they can run in the scrapper, the young guns, and powder puff if it’s girls,” Slaton said.
There was a popular late model special a week ago that was won by Hunter Wright. The Sportsman class will be going this Sunday.
Wayne Green Jr. leads the Sportsman class and Ronnie Cotton is second in points.
Trey Duvall in Pure Stocks won two straight Sundays and is third in points. Leeland Mattingly leads Pure Stock points and Dustin Brown is second.
Clayton Adams leads Hobby Stock and has won multiple features.
Haley Hazelip leads Young Guns points and Zane Melton has been a consistent Sunday winner.
A complete listing of class point leaders is on kentuckymotorspeedway.us.
KMS is putting on a major show, Thursday Night Thunder on Aug. 5 when the King of the Wing national sprint cars will be racing in Kentucky for the first time, according to Slaton.
There should be 15 of the wing sprint cars at KMS. Those cars are fast, with qualifying laps under 14 seconds.
Also on track will be the USAC Midgets and Box-Stock Go-Karts.
There is an NTT IndyCar Series race in Nashville on Sunday, Aug. 8, the Big Machine Music City Grand Prix, and there could be some IndyCar people at KMS for the sprint car event, Slaton said.
“These cars will be from all over the country,” Slaton said of the sprint cars. “It’s been a little over a year to try and put this together.”
General admission is $15. Gates open at 2 p.m. and hot laps start at 5 p.m. Qualifying is at 6 p.m. and racing will go shortly after that. Fans can hold on to their tickets to come back for $5 on Sunday Aug. 8.
Regular grandstand admission is $10 with kids ages 6-12 getting in for $5. Younger kids get in free.
The Kentucky Asphalt Championship will be Sept. 5.
